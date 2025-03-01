ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Oregon State Saint Mary's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State Saint Mary's.

The Saint Mary's Gaels are having the time of their lives. They have won the West Coast Conference regular-season championship for the third straight season. They could lose this game to Oregon State on Saturday and still achieve the remarkable feat of not losing more than two regular-season conference games in the WCC for a third consecutive season. Saint Mary's went 14-2 in the 2023 WCC regular season, 15-1 in 2024. Now, with only one game left in the 2025 WCC regular season, the Gaels are 16-1. The worst they can be is 16-2. They have a chance to go to 17-1 with a win here. They have ruled their conference the past three seasons under head coach Randy Bennett, one of the elite tacticians and game-planners in college basketball.

Saint Mary's swept Gonzaga head to head this season. The Gaels' only loss was a nail-biter against San Francisco in which they led for most of the night but had a horrible game from the free throw line. They easily could be 17-0 in the WCC. They have been by far the conference's best team and will have a very good chance of making the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga has been the better national program this century and over the past 10 years, but Saint Mary's has enjoyed a really strong three-year run. The Gaels, on Senior Night, will want to put on a show for their home fans in their regular-season finale.

Here are the Oregon State-Saint Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Saint Mary's Odds

Oregon State: +12.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +640

Saint Mary's: -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs Saint Mary's

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Saint Mary's Gaels are the best team in the WCC, but 12.5 is a large spread against an Oregon State team which has won 10 WCC league games this season. Oregon State failed to score 50 points against SMC's elite defense in the first meeting between these two teams a few weeks ago. You know OSU will be motivated to play a lot better and shoot a lot better in this rematch.

We also need to realize that Saint Mary's has already done its job. It has already swept Gonzaga. It has already won the WCC regular season championship. One can easily imagine a letdown from the Gaels here, as they begin to think about the WCC Tournament and a possible third meeting with Gonzaga. This could be a spot in which the Gaels drift, knowing they are an NCAA Tournament lock and are not playing for high stakes in this contest.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

We know SMC might look ahead to the WCC Tournament, but this team is 16-1 in the conference for a reason. This team knows how to focus and tend to business. That point aside, Senior Night — the regular-season home finale — is a big deal for this group. The Gaels will want to give their home fans a real show and a great send-off as they head into tournament play. Saint Mary's has domianted the WCC all season. Why stop now? Why give anything less than a best effort in the home finale?

Final Oregon State-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

Saint Mary's is a lot better than Oregon State, but the spread is a fat one. We are leaning to Saint Mary's but aren't entirely sure we should pull the trigger, keeping in mind that SMC barely beat Loyola Marymount on Thursday — by only three points — as a double-digit favorite. Wait for a live-play angle in this game.

Final Oregon State-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -12.5