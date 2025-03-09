ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oregon-Washington prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies have arrived at the end of their regular season, a deflating journey for first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. Washington joins Penn State as one of two Big Ten teams guaranteed to miss the Big Ten Tournament under the new format for this season. The Big Ten Tournament invites 15 of the 18 schools in the league. Washington and Penn State are guaranteed to finish in the bottom three, so they will miss the tournament and therefore end their seasons this weekend, with no more games after that. (The loser of the Iowa-Nebraska game on Sunday will be the third team to miss the Big Ten tourney.)

Washington is in the same boat as a lot of other teams across the country. The Huskies clearly did not have the skill level to compete at the highest level of the Big Ten. They came close to winning a number of games, but ultimately, when a team finishes in 18th place in an 18-team league, it's time to upgrade the level of talent. Danny Sprinkle has to make some big splashes in player acquisition this offseason. If he doesn't, his tenure in Seattle could remain very rocky. This game against Oregon is a final chance to show everyone what Washington is capable of. The Huskies will try to make one final positive statement before a crucial offseason arrives.

Here are the Oregon-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Washington Odds

Oregon: -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -350

Washington: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs Washington

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Huskies aren't very good. Last place in an 18-team conference speaks for itself. Oregon has been inconsistent this season, but the Ducks hate Washington and will therefore want to go all-out in this game and hammer the Huskies to score a satisfying late-season triumph. This team has high-end potential and has shown at times how devastatingly potent it can be. If the Ducks can play at least 30 very strong minutes — forget about 40 — this team is better than most in the United States this season. Oregon beat Alabama, a team which might get a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks have a large quantity of Quad 1 wins on their resume and can beat anyone on a given day. Washington is one of the more mediocre and ordinary opponents Oregon has faced this season. Oregon's best performance will absolutely drill UW by at least 20 points. An above-average (but not spectacular) performance should be enough to win by 10, which would cover the spread.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies aren't good, but they know this is the last game of their season due to the fact that they won't qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. Washington can therefore devote all its energy and emotion into winning this one game. The Huskies will play at a level which is better than their normal standard of performance. That should be enough to keep the game very close. It might not be enough to win outright, but it will help UW stay within eight points of Oregon, maybe within four or five. That will cover the number.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington, but we won't trust a bad team against a good one. Pass.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington +8.5