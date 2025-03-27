ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their season-opening series with the Toronto Blue Jays. It will be an American East showdown as we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Charlie Morton will make the start. Last season, he went 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA. Kevin Gausman will make the start. Significantly, he went 14-11 with a 3.83 ERA. But Gausman labored against the Orioles, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in two starts.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +106

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Apple TV

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gunnar Henderson will not play in this game as he continues to deal with a mild right intercostal strain. However, this lineup still has some options. With Henderson out, Colton Cowser will get the chance at the top of the lineup.

Adley Rutschman will lead the team with the hopes of carrying this offense. Significantly, he hit .250 with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 68 runs. Rutschman was inconsistent at the plate. Yet, he was excellent behind the plate, ranking in the 23rd percentile in framing and 66th percentile in caught stealing bases. Rutschman was a standout performer regardless of the pitcher on the mound. Meanwhile, Jordan Wetburg, Ryan O'Hearn, and Tyler O'Neill are the guys behind Rutschman and will look to provide support.

Jackson Holliday is an elite prospect. Now, he will get a chance to shine as he hits toward the bottom of the lineup while playing shortstop in the field.

When Morton exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ran hot and cold last season. However, that cannot be said about Felix Bautista, one of the game's best closers. How this bullpen pitches to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be a telling sign of how this game goes.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their bats can spring to life and produce some life to put the Jays away early. Then, they need Morton to pitch well enough to avoid any strain on the bullpen.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Guerrero's contract has not yet been extended, and there is still work to do. Will that be a distraction? Time will tell. Currently, the Jays and Guerrero are at a crossroads. But Guerrero will remain a fixture in this lineup, and it's easy to see why. Guerrero was excellent last season, batting .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs while also scoring 98 runs and drawing 72 walks. Overall, he showed why he deserved an extension. How will the rest of the lineup do?

Bo Bichette struggled last season. Sadly, it was a down year filled with injuries and inconsistency. Bichette will look to do more this season and attempt to find a way to get things going. The Jays signed Anthony Santander this season, which will be his second chance to do some damage against his former team. Meanwhile, they still have Groege Springer, who is still a threat even if he is getting up there in age.

When Gausman exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that had its share of issues last season. Pitching against a talented Baltimore lineup will be difficult. Yet, if they can get the ball to the ninth inning with a lead, they will have Jeff Hoffman, who is effective on the mound. The key is hitting the strike zone and avoiding long innings. Then, they must figure out how to take advantage of any momentum the offense gives them.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can get production from Bichette, Santanader, and Springer to help Guerrero. Then, they need a good outing from Gausman and for the bullpen to avoid breaking down against a lineup that is still deadly, even without Henderson.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Orioles went 88-76 against the spread last season, while the Blue Jays went 80-82. Additionally, the O's went 49-32 against the spread on the road, while the Jays went 29-52 against the spread at home.

The Orioles went 7-6 against the Blue Jays. Significantly, they swept them in one of the series in Toronto. I like the matchup for the Jays because they have the better starting pitcher and are slightly healthier. While the Orioles are still the better team, I think the Blue Jays will do enough to cover the spread at home.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+172)