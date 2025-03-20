The Toronto Blue Jays have been unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason. The two sides failed to find common ground after the Blue Jays’ most recent offer, causing negotiations to come to a halt. But despite the impasse, team president Mark Shapiro predicted Toronto would get a deal done with Guerrero.

The optimistic take caught some by surprise, sending reporters rushing to get Vladdy’s opinion on the subject.

“I've always felt good about the whole thing. I'm good with that. Just going to keep working very hard and be optimistic, too.. Not going to shut the door on them… I'll be open. But I'm going to leave that to my agents to work with that. If there's something there, they're going to continue to work with that. I'm just going to be on the field, focusing on my teammates, on my team, on my game,” Guerrero said, via Hazel Mae on X.

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays get a deal done?

The four-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract, meaning he’ll become a free agent following the 2025 season. So there’s added pressure for the Blue Jays to re-sign Guerrero this spring as a bidding war could break out when Vladdy hits the open market.

Toronto’s intentions regarding the seventh-year veteran have been a bit unclear. Last season the team contemplated trading Guerrero at the deadline. The Blue Jays were not competitive last year and the organization considered getting a jump start on a rebuild by moving their most valuable player.

Toronto ultimately hung onto Guerrero and now the team appears interested in extending him. But they have yet to match the player’s asking price.

Guerrero is looking for a $500 million contract. While the Blue Jays offered him $500 million, the extension included significant deferrals, which reduced the present day value of the contract. Guerrero wants $500 million in present value.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that Guerrero is not asking for a $600 million deal. And, according to one MLB insider, the two sides are actually not that far apart – something along the lines of $50-$100 million over 14 years, depending on who you ask.

Time will tell if the Blue Jays can retain their 26-year-old, homegrown superstar but the clock is ticking. Should Guerrero reach free agency next offseason, he’s sure to land a massive contract elsewhere.