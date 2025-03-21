As the Baltimore Orioles gear up for the 2025 season, catcher Adley Rutschman is embracing a clear mindset: tune out the noise and focus on winning. With expectations rising for a team that’s led the American League in wins over the past two seasons, Rutschman isn’t letting outside pressure define the group’s identity.

“Our team’s identity is still to come throughout this year,” Rutschman said, via Jake Rill on X. “Our goal is to try and eliminate external noise, external expectations, and really just focus on what we want to do. Because our goal is to go as far as we can and win a World Series.”

The 27-year-old former No. 1 overall pick enters 2025 looking to rebound from a disappointing second half last season. After a strong start that earned him a second consecutive All-Star selection, Rutschman’s production dipped significantly. He posted a .207/.282/.303 slash line with just three home runs in his final 234 plate appearances, a stark contrast to his first-half numbers of .276/.339/.441.

The Orioles look to make it passed the first round of the Postseason as they head into 2025

That decline coincided with a team-wide slump. Baltimore went from a first-place juggernaut to a Wild Card team that was swiftly eliminated in the ALWC by the Kansas City Royals. Analysts like ESPN’s Jeff Passan have pointed to Rutschman’s struggles as a major reason why the Orioles faded late in 2024.

“Rutschman flatlining… was alarming,” Passan wrote, noting how vital a bounce-back season from the All-Star backstop is for Baltimore’s championship hopes.

Still, there’s no denying Rutschman’s talent or leadership. In just two full big-league seasons, he’s collected two All-Star nods, a Silver Slugger Award, and established himself as one of the premier catchers in the sport.

Baltimore’s brass has remained confident in their franchise cornerstone, though no long-term extension has been finalized yet. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected a seven-year, $123 million extension as a realistic deal if Rutschman wants to sign now. However, Britton noted that the catcher may opt to bet on himself instead, aiming for a more lucrative contract with a bounce-back season.

“In general, you don’t like to sign a long-term deal off of your worst season,” Britton wrote. “Rutschman’s talented enough to believe 2024 was a blip.”

For now, the focus is on 2025 and blocking out distractions. The Orioles still boast a talented young core, including Gunnar Henderson, but Rutschman’s performance will be crucial to their World Series aspirations. He seems ready for the challenge.

“I feel like I'm in a good spot, mentally and physically,” Rutschman said earlier this spring. “It's just about doing the work every day and staying locked in.”

The Orioles' road to October runs through Rutschman — and he's determined to silence any doubts.