ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks got punched in the teeth by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in Phoenix. The O's jumped on Arizona ace Zac Gallen and were in control of the game from start to finish. Gallen actually pitched out of some jams to limit damage, but Baltimore still grabbed an early lead and built on it. The O's were applying the vast majority of game pressure and wore down Arizona's pitching staff. The result pushed Arizona under .500 at 5-6. Given how well the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers are playing, the Diamondbacks are facing a very small margin for error in the National League West.

Orioles-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly

Charlie Morton (0-2) has been shredded in his first two starts of the season. The aging veteran might be rusty. That's the good prognosis. The more worrisome view is that he might be running on empty. Let's face it: Father Time is undefeated. If he has called Charlie Morton home, the O's could be stuck with a bad rotation piece. It's urgent for Morton to get things sorted out quickly.

Last Start: April 3 vs Boston Red Sox — 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 10 K

Merrill Kelly (1-1) was crushed by the Yankees' thumpers last week. New York has been bashing the baseball. Now Kelly goes up against another AL East batting order. The D-Backs, in a ruthless NL West, need to be able to survive the AL East right now. It's up to Kelly to give Arizona a big performance.

Last Start: April 3 at New York Yankees — 3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

Here are the Orioles-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Diamondbacks Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -102

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Orioles) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB.com

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The O's just outplayed Arizona and beat Zac Gallen. If they can do that to Gallen, they can certainly do the same to Merrill Kelly, who is not as good a pitcher as Gallen is. Baltimore is a better team and proved it on Monday. It can reaffirm as much on Tuesday.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Charlie Morton has been pitching terribly for Baltimore. Arizona can rough him up.

The D-Backs should take the field with more urgency than the O's in this game. Arizona needs a win more than Baltimore does. Arizona knows that in addition to falling a few games behind the top three teams in the NL West (Giants, Padres, Dodgers), the bigger challenge — more than the raw number of games back in the standings — will be to jump at least one, maybe two, of those NL West competitors. The Diamondbacks will need to finish higher than at least one of them in order to have a realistic shot at a wild card spot. Winning the NL West is hard to take seriously as a possibility, given how deep and good the Dodgers are. Things are already getting very urgent — and a little nervous — for the D-Backs in their attempt to return to the playoffs after missing out last season. They will be motivated to play a good game here.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

We slightly lean to the D-Backs but, like Monday, don't feel confident enough to make an official pick. You could consider the over or go with the Arizona over team total at 3.5 or 4.5 runs, depending on the price.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline