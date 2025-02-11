ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacers are playing well, while the Wizards are struggling entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Pacers are 29-22 and have won five of their last seven games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. They can get a big win against a team struggling as much as the Wizards, even with the game on the road.

The Wizards might be the worst team in the NFL. Their only trustworthy player is Jordan Poole, but Marcus Smart could be a spark plug. They sit at 9-44 and enter this game on a three-game losing streak. This would be a giant win if the Wizards can get anywhere close to the Pacers in this game. The Wizards are struggling and really need a big win if they have any chance of winning in this game against the Pacers.

Here are the Pacers-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Wizards Odds

Indiana Pacers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Washington Wizards: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Monumental Sports Network

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been near the top of the NBA all season. They are 11th in scoring, at 115.7 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, 48.8%, and 11th in three-point percentage, 36.7%.

Five different Pacers average more than double digits, and Pascal Siakam is the best scorer on the team, averaging 20.7 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the entire NBA go, averaging 8.5 assists per game, and the entire team is also averaging 28.6 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great for this offense. Still, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have provided some good backup for the Pacers to help make up an extremely balanced offense and make this offense one of the biggest strengths in the NBA.

The balance is massive to what the Pacers like to do on offense. They have a great matchup against the Wizards and their defense, and I trust the Pacers to score all over the Wizards in this matchup because they have shown they don't offer much resistance.

The Wizards' offense has been one of the worst in the NBA. They are 27th in scoring at 108.2 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.8% from the field, and 29th in three-point shooting at 33.1% from behind the arc.

Seven players on the Wizards are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. Jordan Poole is the best player on this offense, scoring 20.7 points and averaging 4.9 assists per game. Poole is the biggest spark plug on this offense, and with Kyle Kuzma traded away, he has even more pressure coming into this matchup.

The Wizards' defense has been the worst in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring, at 121.8 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage, at 47.6%, and 23rd in three-point percentage defense, at 36.8%.

With Jonas Valanciunas traded away, Alex Sarr leads the team down low in the front court averaging 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Finally, regarding on-ball defense, they have not done much either. Poole is the best player here too, averaging 1.4 steals per game. Poole can't do everything himself. I think the Pacers are going to dominate this defense on the road against the Wizards.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled to find consistent success this season. They are 21st in scoring defense, allowing 115.1 points per game, 22nd in field-goal defense, at 47.3%, and 13th in three-point defense, at 35.7%.

Turner and Siakam in the frontcourt have been key to some success down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game. Turner then leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, three players also average at least one steal per game. Haliburton and TJ McConnell are tied for the team lead, averaging 1.3 per game, which is better than their frontcourt and has been a bright spot on this defense.

The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has been unable to sustain any success. They might be able to find some success against the Wizards, but this is the one side of the court where the Wizards should find success.

Final Pacers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are one of the best offenses in the NBA and they should dominate the Pacers in this game. The Wizards don't have much next to Poole, while the Pacers have a lot of depth, next to Haliburton and Siakam. The Pacers win and cover on the road and extend the Wizards' losing streak to four straight.

Final Pacers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -10 (-110)