It is mid-week interleague baseball as the San Diego Padres face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Padres come into the series at 16-6 on the year, which places them in first in the NL West. They just played three games on the road against the Houston Astros. The Padres lost their first two games of the series before taking a 3-2 victory over the Astros in the final game of the series. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 13-9 on the year, which places them in first place in the AL Central. They just finished a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers took the first three games of the series but fell in the final game in ten innings.

The Padres and Tigers play game one of the series on Monday.

Padres-Tigers Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Jack Flaherty

Nick Pivetta (3-1) with a 1.57 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP

Last Start: Pivetta went six innings, giving up four hits and a walk. He would give up one run and strike out six batters, taking the win over the Chicago Cubs.

Away Splits: Pivetta is 0-1 on the road with a 9.00 ERA and a .375 opponent batting average in one start on the road this year.

Jack Flaherty (1-1) with a 2.53 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Flaherty with 4.2 innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out four batters but give up three runs in a loss to the Brewers.

Home Splits: Flaherty is 1-0 at home with a 0.82 ERA and a .154 opponent batting average.

Here are the Padres-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Tigers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Padres vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: SDPA/FDSNDT

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for the Padres. He is hitting .358 this year with a .436 OBP. He has a double, a triple, eight home runs, 16 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 22 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .333 with a .381 OBP. Sheets has four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored. Scoring is something that Manny Machado has done well this year. He has scored 16 runs this year while hitting .305 with a .374 OBP. Machado has nine doubles, two home runs, and ten RBIs as well this year.

Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts has also been solid this year. He is hitting .267 with a .356 OBP. Bogaerts has eight doubles, five RBIS, and nine runs scored this year.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have been led by Spencer Torkelson. He is hitting .288 with a .393 OBP. Torkelson has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIS, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter has been great this year as well. He is hitting .315 with a .338 OBP. Carpenter has three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Zach McKinstry has been solid this year. He is hitting .288 with a .400 OBP. He has a double, two triples, a home run, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Also having a solid year with Riley Greene. Greene is hitting .222 with a .290 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Trey Sweeney is hitting .222 with a .290 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored this year.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Nick Pivetta has been solid this year. He has given up just four runs all year, and had just one bad that. The one bad start was his only road start of the year, giving up three runs in three innings. Still, averaged that lone loss to the Cubs in his last outing, going six innings and giving up just one run. Pivetta has also been solid against the Tigers. Current members of the Tigers have hit .241 off Pivetta, with three home runs and eight RBIs. Much of that is from Glyber Torres, who is four for 17 with two home runs and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty has been great at home this year. In two home starts, he has pitched 11 innings and given up just one run. The current members of the Padres have hit .298 against Flaherty, though, with two home runs and five RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit great against Flaherty, going 7-10 with two walks, four doubles, two home runs, and two RBIs. This should be a good game with two solid pitchers on the mound, but the Padres' offense will be the difference in this one.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-102)