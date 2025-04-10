ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pelicans visit the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday! The Pelicans are slumping as the season ends, while the Bucks have been playing well. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Pelicans have talent but are in the middle of a lost season. Their record is 21-58, and they have lost four straight coming into this game. They had so much potential, but injuries have derailed their season, and they have consistently had to switch up their lineups. Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum are out for the season, and there are injuries across the lineup, so Jose Alvarado needs to be the key against the Bucks.

The Bucks are 45-34 and have won five straight entering this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who makes everything work for the Bucks, but with Damian Lillard injured, they are lacking scoring versatility. Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis are the keys to stepping up with Lillard out. They are in line for a big game against a decimated Pelicans team, especially with the game at home for Milwaukee.

Here are the Pelicans-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Bucks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +14 (-112)

Moneyline: +610

Milwaukee Bucks: -14 (-108)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pelicans Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans' offense has had a lost season and is dealing with many issues. They are 24th in scoring at 110 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage at 45.4% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 35% from behind the arc.

Ten Pelican players average over double digits in scoring. The majority of the Pelicans are dealing with massive injury issues, and because of that, the best scorer for them in this game is Alvarado, who is averaging 10.2 points per game. Alvarado is also the assists leader for the Pelicans, averaging 4.7 per game.

There are few options left for the Pelicans to turn to on offense. The Bucks have the pieces to shut down this depleted offense relatively easily in this game, especially at home.

The Pelicans' defense has also had a rough season and is one of the worst units in the NBA. They are 26th in points per game, at 118.7; 28th in field goal percentage defense, at 48.2%; and 26th in three-point percentage defense, at 36.5%.

New Orleans's frontcourt has been solid. Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder and block leader, averaging 8.2 and 1.5 per game, respectively. They had depth, but the injuries have them reeling. Eight players have averaged at least one steal, and Alvarado is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

This defense has much potential on paper, but the injuries have taken their toll. New Orleans will be a bad matchup because of how well the Bucks play on offense.

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have a lot of talent on this offense, pushing them to the top half of the NBA. They are 12th in scoring with 114.8 points per game, fifth in field-goal percentage (48.5%), and first in three-point shooting (38.4%) from behind the arc.

This offense has a lot of balance, too, with eight Bucks players averaging more than double digits. Antetokounmpo makes almost everything with the Bucks work on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 30.4 points per game. Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go, but with him out, Antetokounmpo is also the assists leader, averaging 6.4 per game. Kuzma and Lopez are next in line to step up, with Kuzma and Lopez averaging 14.5 and 13 points per game, respectively.

This offense is handicapped without Lillard, but they still have plenty of weapons, mainly thanks to Antetokounmpo. They should be able to score on a Pelicans defense that has struggled and is decimated by injuries.

The Bucks' defense has been excellent this season, and there's an argument about whether it's better than their offense. They are 13th in points allowed with 112.9 per game, sixth in field-goal percentage defense with 45.7% from the field, and ninth in three-point percentage with 35.3% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 11.9 per game, while Lopez leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid. Three players average at least one steal, and without Lillard, Kevin Porter Jr. is the steals leader, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Bucks have one of the best defenses in the NBA and can ultimately shut down a battered Pelicans offense at home in this matchup.

Final Pelicans-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans don't have much in this matchup, and the Bucks are on a roll compared to them. The Bucks should win and cover easily to extend their winning streak to six straight.

Final Pelicans-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -14 (-108)