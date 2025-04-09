The Milwaukee Bucks mounted one of the most stunning comebacks of the NBA season Tuesday night, erasing a 24-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, at Fiserv Forum.

Trailing 95-71 with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation, the Bucks unleashed a 39-8 run to close the game, exposing a total collapse by the Timberwolves on both ends of the court. The win marked Milwaukee's fifth consecutive victory and pushed the team to a 45-34 record, further solidifying its grip on the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Porter Jr. played a pivotal role in the Bucks' rally, delivering one of his most impactful performances of the season off the bench. Porter Jr. finished with 21 points, five assists, five steals, and four rebounds while shooting six-for-nine from the field and a perfect nine-for-nine from the free-throw line. His defensive activity stood out, as he recorded more steals (five) than the entire Timberwolves roster (four).

Milwaukee forced 14 Minnesota turnovers, converting them into 19 points. The Timberwolves’ offense, which had functioned efficiently through the first three quarters, unraveled under pressure, particularly during the Bucks’ decisive fourth-quarter surge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines, Bobby Portis Jr. as Bucks capitalize on Timberwolves' collapse

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with a triple-double, recording 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block on nine-for-15 shooting. The two-time MVP once again served as the engine for the Bucks on both ends of the court.

Forward Bobby Portis Jr. returned from his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy and made an immediate impact. According to his agent, the suspension stemmed from an accidental ingestion of Tramadol instead of Toradol, an approved painkiller. In his return, Portis contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist.

The Timberwolves’ late-game performance drew scrutiny, as they failed to counter Milwaukee’s intensity or make critical adjustments during the closing stretch. The collapse was punctuated by their lack of defensive resistance, failure to protect the basketball, and inability to contain the Bucks' bench unit, particularly Porter Jr.

With the loss, Minnesota dropped to 46-33 on the season and slid to the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves now trail the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors (47-32) by one game with three contests remaining.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, continues to build momentum heading into the postseason. The Bucks now hold a two-game lead over the Detroit Pistons (43-36) for the sixth seed. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans (21-58) on Thursday night before facing Detroit in a critical two-game road-and-home mini-series to close out the regular season.

Porter Jr.’s stat line served as a microcosm of Minnesota’s unraveling — his efficiency, energy, and defensive pressure encapsulated everything the Timberwolves lacked in the game’s final minutes.