We're ready for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we'll see a conclusion to this four-game season series in the Western Conference. The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the San Antonio Spurs as the Spurs look to finish the series at an even 2-2. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Spurs prediction and pick.

The New Orlean Pelicans are fourteenth in the Western Conference, most recently dropping 113-93 against the Orlando Magic. They're a decent 4-6 over this recent 10-game stretch, but they're still hobbling towards the finish line and already looking towards next season. They'll try for a rare season series against a team ahead of them in the standings.

The San Antonio Spurs are twelfth in the Western Conference, quickly dropping positions following the loss of Victor Wembanyama. They won their last game 126-116 over the Dallas Mavericks and will see the Charlotte Hornets at home before hosting the Pelicans during this current home stand.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown some life over the last 10 games, finding opportune wins over better teams like the Clippers and Suns. They also beat this same Spurs team in back-to-back games less than a month ago, so we should see them play with confidence during this fourth meeting. The Pelicans also managed to cover the spread in each of those last two wins as they're 8-2 ATS and straight-up against the Spurs in their last 10 meetings. Look for the Pelicans to come into this game with a ton of energy and confidence following an added day of rest.

With “day-to-day” designations for big men Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi, Zion Williamson has been tasked with taking over as a do-all big for their athletic team. The emergence of Trey Murphy as a sure scorer on this team has arguably been the brightest prospect after losing a similar scoring star like Brandon Ingram to trade. He's currently leading the team in scoring despite Zion's heroic efforts, while spark plug Jose Alvarado leads the team with 4.6 APG.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs found an unlikely win over the hobbled Dallas Mavericks in their last game, showing that this team can still play with energy despite losing Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season. They were dealt another horrific blow as De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of the year, so their play-in hopes hinge on the back of veteran Chris Paul trying to lead this young core to the postseason. Julian Champagnie well step in for Fox as he's shown glimpses of promise, notably scoring 30 against the Kings back in December 2024.



The Spurs will play their first few games this season without De'Aaron Fox following his trade to the team, so we should see more of the same team we experienced before Wemby's arrival. They're extremely young in terms of time on the floor and it will be interesting to see how Chris Paul meshes this fresh roster of prospects. Look for Devin Vassell to take over the scoring duties as their most capable player in creating his own shots.

Final Pelicans-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans have had the upper-hand over the Spurs throughout this season series and given the losses of both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox for the Spurs, this could be another game in which the Pelicans flourish in rebounding the basketball. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy have been on fire for the Pelicans and their ability to crash the lane has helped the shooters of New Orleans find opportunities along the perimeter.

While the Spurs have gone a decent 16-16 at home this season, they're just 15-17 ATS in the same situations. The Pelicans aren't better with just a 9-24 ATS record on the road, but this is certainly a different Spurs squad they'll be seeing as I expect their success to continue. Let's roll with the Pelicans to cover the spread on the road.

Final Pelicans-Spurs Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -3 (-110)