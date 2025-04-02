ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues look to continue their winning streak as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Blues prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the game at 30-34-11 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, the Penguins faced the Ottawa Senators. The game would be scoreless through all three periods, as Tristan Jarry and Anton Forsberg did not allow a single shot in the net. Jarry had 31 saves through regulation, while Forsberg had 33. Forsberg would make one more save, but could not stop a shot from Sidney Crosby and the Penguins took the 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 41-28-7 on the year, placing them fourth in the Central Division and currently in a playoff spot. The Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL and have won ten straight games. In their last game, the Blues faced the Detroit Red Wings. After a scoreless first two periods, J.T. Compher scored in the third period to give the Red Wings the lead. With 29 seconds left in the game, Jordan Kyrou scored to tie it up. Then, in overtime, Cam Fowler scored to give the Blues the win.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Blues Odds

NHL Odds: Penguins-Blues Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +180

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Penguins vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Penguins Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 27 goals and 54 assists, good for 81 total points. Crosby also has nine goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Bryan Rust. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 29 assists this year. Rutger McGroarty rounds out the line. He has played in just four games and does not have a point.

Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell leads the second line. He leads the team in goals and is second in points this year. Rakell comes into the game with 32 goals and 32 assists on the year. Further, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with ten goals and 41 assists this year.

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas on the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 19 goals and 50 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Buchnevich and Zack Bolduc. Buchnevich has 15 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 48 totals points. Meanwhile, Bolduc comes in with 16 goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Blues second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 32 goals and 31 assists, while having six goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 26 goals and 37 assists this year. Finally, Jack Neighbours leads the third line. He has 19 goals and 23 assits this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 26-21-4 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Binnington has won six straight starts for the Blues. Further, in those six games, he has allowed just nine goals. Further, he has allowed more than three goals just once since the Four Nations break.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 13-11-5 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Jarry is just 1-3-1 in his last five games. While he stopped all 31 shots he faced last time out, he had allowed 14 goals in the previous 87 shots.

Final Penguins-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues come into this NHL game as the favorites in terms of odds. On the year, the Blues are 11th in the NHL in goals-against per game. They have been even better as of late, allowing just 14 goals over their last ten games. Meanwhile, they have scored 41 goals in the last ten games. Meanwhile, the Penguins have allowed 20 goals in the last five games, while scoring just 13. Take the Blues in this one to continue their winning streak.

Final Penguins-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+116)