It's time to continue our WCC Tournament odds series with a Pepperdine-Oregon State prediction and pick for this neutral-site game in Las Vegas. Find out how to watch Pepperdine-Oregon State.

The WCC Tournament continues with preliminary-round games leading into the bigger battles which await in the coming days in Vegas. Oregon State showed some signs of promise early in its first season as a WCC basketball program. The Beavers did beat Gonzaga at home, and there were times when it seemed the Beavers had a relatively high ceiling. However, that did not last. The Beavers were undone by their inconsistency this season. They were solid at home but could not carry that same winning edge to road games. They frequently got tripped up away from home and just did not play every game with the same high baseline level of intensity. They got crushed by some WCC teams that are not more talented than they are. They got ambushed in various situations and generally found it difficult to adjust to playing games in a new conference. Every team in a conference usually has a very good read on its opponents due to the familiarity of league play. However, since Oregon State had to move from the Pac-12 to the WCC this year, that element of familiarity did not exist, and a number of WCC foes were able to scout OSU in a way that exploited the Beavers' weaknesses.

Now that Oregon State has seen WCC teams over the past two months, it will be interesting to find out if the Beavers can make adjustments and can use their talent advantage at the WCC Tournament in a neutral-court environment. Oregon State gets one last chance to prove itself, and beyond that, to make a run at an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. Let's see what coach Wayne Tinkle can do in this situation.

Here are the Pepperdine-Oregon State WCC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

WCC Tournament Odds: Pepperdine-Oregon State Odds

Pepperdine: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +480

Oregon State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -690

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pepperdine vs Oregon State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Pepperdine Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland led Pepperdine by double digits midway through the second half of Friday night's WCC Tournament game. Pepperdine surged — you could call it a tidal wave — to win the game going away. Pepperdine's offense caught fire late in that win over Portland. It's the kind of game which can give a team a lot of confidence in a tournament situation. Pepperdine can carry that game into this one and maybe spring a surprise on Oregon State. Keep in mind that Pepperdine can lose by 11 points and still cover. Given how ordinary and unimposing OSU has been away from home this season, the idea that Pepperdine will keep the game close seems like the logical instinct at this point.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State did not max out in the WCC regular season, but now that the Beavers have gotten a look at their various new competitors in the WCC, they might be able to make relevant adjustments and thrive at the WCC Tournament. Keep in mind that Wayne Tinkle won the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament with Oregon State, and he carried that win all the way to the Elite Eight, getting very close to the Final Four. Oregon State has made big tournament runs before under its current head coach. Pepperdine is not going to be a team which stands in OSU's way.

Final Pepperdine-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Pepperdine, but we aren't going to trust a bad team in a tournament game. Sit back and wait for a live-betting opportunity.

Final Pepperdine-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Pepperine +11.5