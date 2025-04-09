ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves scored a huge win on Tuesday night. They went up against Zack Wheeler, as good a starter as anyone else in the National League (if not Major League Baseball). They brought a 1-8 record into the game. They got shut out by Cal Quantrill and a bunch of Miami Marlin relievers on Saturday in their most recent game. They were rained out on Sunday and did not play on Monday. They faced a big-boy test in a game they urgently needed to win. They responded well, getting to Wheeler early and ultimately scoring seven runs in a 7-5 victory over Philadelphia. The Braves know that if they can sweep this series, they can move within three games of the Phillies in the standings. If they can at least split these next two games, they will be five back. If they lose each of the next two, however, they will be seven games behind a really good Philadelphia team. The pressure is still on for the Braves, but after Tuesday's win, they have reason to think they can climb out of the ditch they have created for themselves.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Taijuan Walker vs Grant Holmes

Taijuan Walker (1-0) has made only one start so far this season at the back end of the Phillies' rotation. It was an excellent start. He was in command the whole way against the Rockies. The only note of concern: It was the Rockies, a terrible team with a low-impact batting order. The Braves present a dramatically bigger challenge. Let's see how Walker handles it.

Last Start: April 3 vs Colorado Rockies — 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Grant Holmes (0-1) made two starts on the Braves' season-beginning West Coast road trip. With a rainout and a day off in recent days, Holmes was not asked to make a start on the Braves' homestand until now. It will be interesting to see how the extended layoff affects Holmes, who has to go up against an elite Phillie offense.

Last Start: March 31 at Los Angeles Dodgers — 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

Here are the Phillies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +116

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) | FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves) | MLB Network (National)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies should absolutely be able to mash Grant Holmes. They should score at least five runs if not more, and that should hold up if it happens. Taijuan Walker looked sharp in his first start and should outpitch Holmes. Philadelphia scored five on Tuesday in a game started by Chris Sale, a Cy Young-level pitcher. If the Phils can get five off Sale and Atlanta relievers, they can get at least five on Holmes.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was important for the Braves to not only win, but score big, against a good pitcher (Zack Wheeler). If the Atlanta offense is truly back, and if this is how the Braves are going to hit in this game, they can outscore the Phillies even if they give up five.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

The easiest call here is the total, not the side. An 8.5 total seems really low for this matchup. Both teams should score at least four, which means there must be a minimum of nine runs here. Take the over.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5