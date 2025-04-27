ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Cubs.

The Philadelphia Phillies were clearly feeling the weight of pressure as they took the field on Saturday afternoon in Chicago against the Cubs. The Phillies had lost five straight games. They got swept by the rival Mets in New York. They came to Wrigley Field and were shut down in Friday's opening game of this high-profile weekend series. The Phillies fell into a deep offensive funk. Mets pitching shut them down three straight times, with the sole and brief exception of a Bryson Stott three-run homer in the ninth inning of a game Philadelphia still lost. The Phillies had been awful in hitting with runners in scoring position. Philadelphia failed to score in each of the first three innings of Saturday's game, acutely conscious of the need to break through. This was weighing on the minds of every Phillie hitter. Someone simply needed to break the ice. If that happened, one got the sense other hitters would eventually bust out and produce a lot of runs.

That is exactly what happened in the fourth inning on Saturday in Wrigley. The Phillies scored six runs, notably without a homer. Hitter after hitter came up with a single or double, with nearly everyone contributing. Eight of nine Phillie starters got a hit in this game, and seven of nine got at least one RBI. After a week of bad offense, the Phils vented their frustrations and scored an important win.

Phillies-Cubs Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Jameson Taillon

Aaron Nola (0-5) has been the weak link on this pitching staff in 2025. He needs to come up big here — for himself, sure, but also for his team. This is the rubber match of the weekend series. The Phillies had been knocked down to the .500 mark before they won on Saturday. Nola needs to pitch like a big dog in order for the Phillies to reach their potential and catch the New York Mets in the National League East. It's time for him to make a contribution to the cause.

Last Start: April 21 at NY Mets — 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Jameson Taillon (1-1) did his job a week ago versus a stacked Arizona Diamondback lineup. Now let's see if Taillon can follow up against a dangerous Philadelphia batting order. Taillon can't expect to dominate a strong Phillie team, but as long as he contains Philadelphia, that should be enough, given that the Cubs have the best offense in baseball through one month of play this season.

Last Start: April 20 vs Arizona Diamondbacks — 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Phillies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Phillies vs Cubs

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies' hitters finally broke out of their slump. You should see a confident bunch of hitters in this game, and against Jameson Taillon, they should be able to score at least four runs if not more. Aaron Nola has been slumping in his own right. One would think he is due for a strong start.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs' elite offense against a scuffling Aaron Nola is a formula for six or more Chicago runs and a Cubbie win. Fly the W.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Cubs, but the Phillies might have woken up on Saturday. This is a live-play game, not a pregame betting spot.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5