It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Mets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Mets.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of strengths, but one conspicuous weakness has emerged for the National League pennant contender in the early stages of the 2025 MLB season. The Philadelphia bullpen had an awful weekend against a not-very-good Miami Marlin team. It's bad for a bullpen to repeatedly implode at any point in time, but doing so against the Marlins makes the Phillies' failure that much more acute and alarming. If the Phillie bullpen was lit up by the Mets or the Chicago Cubs — a team with a great batting order and overall offense — it would be one thing. For the Phils to be crushed by the Marlins in the latter innings, which happened on Saturday and Sunday, is quite another matter.

The Phillies are loaded. They have a deep lineup and probably the best five-man starting rotation in baseball with Jesus Luzardo and Chris Sanchez backing up Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. If they don't get their bullpen figured out, however, everything could come crashing down. Now the Phils take on the Mets in a battle of two legitimate World Series contenders. Game on.

Phillies-Mets Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs Tylor Megill

Aaron Nola (0-4) has struggled out of the gate. He was not good in his last outing against the Giants. Now he has a big-time showdown versus the Mets, a team which has been getting great pitching so far this season. Nola has to know that if he gives up three or more runs, he is likely to lose. It is time for him to step up and do his part for his team this year.

Last Start: April 16 vs San Francisco Giants — 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 8 K

Tylor Megill (2-2) struggled in his last start against the Twins. Minnesota has an underperforming offense this year, but the Twins banged out eight hits against Megill in five innings. Megill needs to induce weaker contact and get more swings and misses. The Phillies represent one of the biggest challenges any pitcher can face. Megill arrives at a key moment in his 2025 season.

Last Start: April 15 at Minnesota Twins — 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Here are the Phillies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Mets Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +100

New York Mets: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Phillies vs Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) | SNY (Mets)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies should get something good from Aaron Nola in this game. Nola is way too talented a pitcher to keep scuffling the way he has been. Tylor Megill is not as good a pitcher as Nola. The Phillies, angry after losing on Sunday against the Marlins, are in a good bounce-back spot here.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Nola is struggling. Until he shows he can pitch well in 2025, you shouldn't bet on him to win. The Mets just swept the Cardinals four straight at home and are very comfortable at Citi Field. Their pitching has been superb and can hold down the Phillies' bats.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Mets, but this game is basically a coin flip. Pass.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline