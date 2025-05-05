ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phillies travel to Tampa Bay to start a new series! The Phillies have been dominant recently, while the Rays have been more inconsistent. This series is big for both teams in Tampa Bay. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Rays prediction and pick.

Phillies-Rays Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Drew Rasmussen

Zack Wheeler (2-1) with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts through 6.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 4.63 ERA

Drew Rasmussen (1-2) with a 2.64 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-2) 1.74 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Rays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -126

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Rays

Time: 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies were a great team last season, finishing with a 95-67 record. They have been solid this season, with the Phillies having a 19-15 record and a 3-2 record in their last five games. The offense was a top-five unit the previous season, and this year has started as a top-10 unit once again. After having a great year last season, the pitching has been near the middle of the pack and not as impressive. On offense, there are sluggers on the team. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto make up a loaded offense. The pitching of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez (out with an injury), Taijuan Walker (back from injury), and Jesus Luzardo also makes up an excellent pitching staff for the Phillies. The Phillies have the talent for a great year, but this pitching needs to improve for a special season.

The Phillies are starting Wheeler on the mound, with a 2-1 record, a 3.48 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed 17 runs on 35 hits with nine walks and 57 strikeouts across 44 innings in his seven starts. His K/BB ratio is also at 6.3 in those starts. The Phillies are also 4-3 in his seven starts this season. Wheeler is the pitching staff's ace, and he gets a difficult matchup against a Rays offense that has depth and balance, but one where he can still shine.

The Phillies' offense was one of the best in the MLB last season, and they have still been great this year. They have a .255 batting average this season after finishing with a .257 average last season. Turner and Schwarber are the biggest standouts on this loaded offense this season. Schwarber leads in home runs with 11, RBI with 26, and OBP at .397. Then, Turner leads in batting average with .297, and in total hits with 38. This offense has so much talent and depth this season, and should cause issues for Rasmussen, despite how well he is playing in his own right for Tampa Bay.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays were extremely inconsistent and mediocre last season, with an 80-82 record. So far this season, they have a 16-18 record and have won two straight coming into this season. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year strong in comparison, jumping to the middle of the average. The pitching has also stayed steady after finishing in the top 10 last season. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, Jonathan Aranda, and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen have been the best aces for the Rays. The Rays have much to like this season and the talent to make some noise, but consistency is key, and that consistency can start in this game.

The Rays are starting Rasmussen on the mound. He has a 1-2 record, a 2.64 ERA, and a 0.98 WHIP. He has allowed nine runs on 23 hits with seven walks and 30 strikeouts through 30.2 innings across six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.3 in those games. Baz has been a solid pitcher for the Rays, and they have a 2-4 record when he starts. He will face this difficult matchup against one of the best offenses in the MLB, the Phillies.

The offense for the Rays has gotten red-hot to start the year. They are 15th in team batting average at .245 after finishing with a .230 last season. Lowe, Caminero, Diaz, and Aranda are the best players on this balanced offense. Aranda leads the team in batting average at .316 and OBP at .414. Then, Caminero leads in home runs with six, Lowe in RBI with 17, and Diaz in total hits with 35. This offense is solid, but a matchup against Wheeler means they are in for a long game against the ace for the Phillies, even at home.

Final Phillies-Rays Prediction & Pick

This should be a pitching duel between Wheeler and Rasmussen. I like the Phillies to eek out a win because they have more balance and depth on offense. Thanks to Rasmussen, the Rays cover and keep it close.

Final Phillies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-160)