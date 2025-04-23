ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pirates-Angels Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Andrew Heaney (1-1) with a 2.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 25.1 innings pitched, 6 walks, 22 strikeouts, .191 oBA

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Win, 7.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0-1, 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts, .184 oBA

Jack Kochanowicz (1-2) with a 6.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20.1 innings pitched, 7 walks, 10 strikeouts, .291 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Loss, 4.2 innings pitched, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Home Splits: 1 start, No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Angels Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +128

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, FanDuel Sports Network West

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Heaney is pitching extremely well this season. He has been one of just a few bright spots for this Pirates team. In his four starts this season, Heaney has allowed 1 run or less three times. The left-hander has not allowed more than five hits in any of his outings, and he has pitched at least six innings three times. He is giving the Pirates a great chance to win every time he takes the mound, and he has to do the same in this one. If he pitches well again, Pittsburgh will win this game straight up.

Pittsburgh has a chance to score some runs in this game. Kochanowicz has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last two starts, and he has allowed 10 total earned runs. Along with that, the righty has given up 15 hits in his last two outings. In his last 14.1 innings pitched, Kochanowicz has walked seven batters while striking out only six. The Pirates should be able to put the ball in play Wednesday night and score some runs.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kochanowicz has a chance to have one of his better starts in this game. The Pirates have the fifth-lowest batting average in the MLB, the fifth-lowest OPS, the fourth-fewest home runs, and they have scored the sixth-fewest runs. The Pirates are not a good offensive team, and they have not been for a while. If Pittsburgh continues to struggle at the plate, Kochanowicz is going to have a good outing and lead the Angels to a win.

Heaney does not throw the ball super hard, and he does not get a lot of whiffs. The Angels should be able to put the ball in play plenty of times in this game. With that said, they have to make good contact. Heaney has done well limiting the hard contact, so Los Angeles has to hit their pitches, and they have to hit them hard. The Angeles have power on their team, but they do not hit for average. If Los Angeles can hit a few long balls, they will be able to win this game.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick

Andrew Heaney is pitching well this season, and I expect that to continue. I will take the Pirates to win this game.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (+128)