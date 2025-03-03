ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Jazz Odds

Detroit Pistons: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -450

Utah Jazz: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have been playing some great basketball lately. They have won four of their last five games, nine of their last 10, and put themselves just one game back from being the fourth seed in the playoffs. In those last 10 games, the Pistons have been able to score 122.7 points per game. They are shooting 50.7 percent from the field in that span, and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Pistons have been moving the ball extremely well as they are averaging over 30 assists per game in their last 10. With the way they are playing, Detroit should be able to dominate against an inferior team Monday night.

Detroit should not have any problems putting up points in this game. They Jazz allow the fourth-most points per game, and they are coming off a loss Sunday night in which they allowed 128 points against one of the worst scoring teams in the NBA. With that, Utah allows the sixth-highest field goal percentage, the most threes made per game, and they have a tendency to get themselves into foul trouble. With all that said, the Pistons are going to have a chance to have one of their best offensive games of the season. If they can hit their shots, Detroit will cover the spread.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have actually already beaten the Pistons once this season. That game was in Detroit, and it was back in December. Still, neither team has changed all that much. In the win, the Jazz scored 126 points, and they were up 29 after the first quarter. They shot 47.0 percent from the floor, and they made 20 threes. In fact, Utah has made the ninth-most threes per game this season, so they have the ability to get hot from deep. The Jazz will need to knock down a lot of long range shots Monday night if they are going to have any chance of covering this spread.

Utah has scored 117 and 121 points in their last two games. They only won one of those games, but that kind of scoring really helps out considering their lack of defense. In those two games, the Jazz have shot 49.5 percent from the field, 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, and they collected 70 total assists. Utah has been a lot better on the offensive side of the court in these last two games, and that has to continue. If the Jazz are going to cover this spread, they will need to put up over 115 points. Their defense is not good enough, so Utah will have to make up for that on offense.

Final Pistons-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are the better team, they are the hotter team, and they are the healthier team. For that reason, I am going to take the Pistons to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Pistons -10.5 (-108)