ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Pistons have been fun to watch this season and they will get rewarded by playing in the playoffs. They have a chance at a 4-seed, so hosting the first round is a real possibility. If the season ended today, they would play the Indiana Pacers. That opponent seems to be a real possibility despite who hosts. At 42-33, the Pistons have quickly turned things around. They have a deep roster. However, they are in the news for the wrong reasons, as they are coming off a bad loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that featured a scuffle. Multiple players have been suspended, including Isaiah Stewart.

The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference, and you can make an argument for the entire league. However, the Boston Celtics are playing great basketball right now, and look as if they could repeat. Repeating as champions is difficult and many assume the Thunder will be the ones to dethrone them. OKC is coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls.

Here are the Pistons-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Thunder Odds

Detroit Pistons: +13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +590

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Thunder

Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

As noted above, Stewart, Ron Holland, and Marcus Sasser will miss this game with a suspension. Furthermore, Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham are game-time decisions. If Cunningham misses this game, don't even think about wagering on Detroit in this contest.

He did not play in the loss to the Wolves. He hasn't played since the 21st and is listed as “Doubtful” for Wednesday. That gives the Pistons little to no chance at all of beating the Thunder on the road. This spread will be lengthy, so they do have a chance to cover. The Pistons are 40-33-2 against the spread its season.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder may cruise to a win over the Pistons. The Pistons are short-handed and will be playing guys who don't tend to get big minutes. Facing the team with the best record in the NBA doesn't make it any easier for Detroit. The only player OKC will be missing is Aaron Wiggins. OKC is locked and loaded for the postseason, and having Chet Holmgren back is the icing on the cake. At 63-12, the Thunder have won 10 straight games and are coming off an easy win against Chicago.

Earlier in the season, OKC beat the Pistons in Detroit by only six points. This should be a totally different outcome this time around.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will win the MVP award this season. His numbers are too good. Nikola Jokic is making it close as he wants his 4th award. However, Shai winning his first seems to be the perfect time. His team is built to win it all, and the only thing stopping them is themselves.

Final Pistons-Thunder Prediction & Pick

OKC is 50-21-4 against the spread and even though this is a steep one, I expect them to cover once again. The Thunder need to keep their foot on the gas pedal all the way to June.

Final Pistons-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-106)