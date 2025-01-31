ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's the month of February, which means the college basketball season is becoming more intense, also more of the focus of the American sports world. This weekend has no NFL football unless you count the Pro Bowl as a serious football game. This is a weekend in which college basketball becomes the main event, one month before March.

Bubble talk is getting more involved and complicated, now that we have arrived at the month of February. Pitt and Wake Forest are not NCAA Tournament locks. Pitt is more likely to get into the NCAA Tournament than Wake Forest is. The Panthers just produced a solid home-court win over a fading North Carolina squad which is increasingly unlikely to make the Big Dance next month. It was impressive that Pitt withstood North Carolina's vigorous effort and was able to win a game UNC actually needed more than Pitt did. This is not to say or imply Pitt didn't need the win — it very much did — but North Carolina was in a far more desperate position. Pittsburgh was still able to get the job done, playing strong defense to limit the Tar Heels to only 65 points. North Carolina scored over 100 points in an overtime win over Boston College on Saturday. UNC scored 89 points in regulation. Pitt was able to dial up the defense and make life very difficult for its opponent.

Wake Forest is making life difficult for itself. The Demon Deacons are beating all the teams they are supposed to beat, but they are beating none of the teams which are equal to them or superior to them, be it in the ACC or on a national level. Wake just lost to Louisville earlier this week, a few days after letting a second-half leap slip away versus Duke. Wake Forest won't make the NCAA Tournament solely by fattening up on the weaker teams in the ACC. The Demon Deacons need to grab good wins over NCAA Tournament-caliber opponents. That's why this game against Pitt is so crucial to Wake Forest's overall bubble outlook. Wake Forest would likely not make the NCAA Tournament if the selection show was right now. The Deacs have been a regular bubble team under coach Steve Forbes. They put themselves in position to do something big but can't make that final big statement. Wake really needs to win this game if it wants to improve its odds of playing in March Madness.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers are locked in on defense and have shown they can play rugged, physical basketball which blunts the effectiveness of an opposing offense. Wake Forest is not playing well enough on offense to crack Pitt's defense. The Deacs scored under 60 in a loss to Louisville earlier this week.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest is at home in a must-win game. Pitt is good, but not great. The Panthers will not withstand Wake Forest's best effort.

Final Pitt-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

This feels like a season-on-the-line game for Wake at home. We think the Deacs will play a high-level game. Take Wake.

