Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in a few weeks, so the MLB season is right around the corner. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pittsburgh Pirates over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 76.5 Wins: +102

Under 76.5 Wins: -122

Why You Should Bet the Over

There is a lot to be excited about with the Pirates. Specifically, their pitching staff should carry the team to wins. Paul Skenes is already one of the best pitchers in the MLB, but Pittsburgh has more than just him. Jared Jones is a young pitcher with a lot of potential while Mitch Keller is the veteran on the pitching staff. The Pirates also have Bubba Chandler just waiting to be called up. He is another young arm that could dominate. In the bullpen, the Pirates are looking at David Bednar to close games while Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Caleb Ferguson are all capable mid-relief arms. If their pitching staff has a good year, the Pirates will have a good year.

The Pirates finished last season with 76 wins. They had a few really good stretches of baseball, but those were followed by some of their worst baseball. They just could not find a way to get consistent. However, they did not lose anybody super important. Pittsburgh still has Bryan Reynolds, O'Neil Cruz, Nick Gonzales, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and the Pirates traded for Spencer Horwitz to play first base. The Pirates need these players to be consistent, but the talent to finish with more than 76 wins is there.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Pirates won 76 games last year. As mentioned, they did not lose anybody super important, but they did not add anyone all that great, either. This is not good news for a team that is trying to get over that hump. Their young players in Skenes, Cruz, Jones, and Gonzales are all great players, but Pittsburgh will need more than that. Pittsburgh was a bottom-10 offense in the MLB last season, so they could have used an extra bat or two. Along with that, their pitching staff blew 29 saves while owning the ninth-highest WHIP, and seventh-highest opponent batting average. I do think Skenes and Jones will be very good at the front of the rotation, but the rest of the staff does not give me a lot of confidence.

Pittsburgh plays in a tough division. The NL Central is a sneaky tough division, and most of the other teams got better. I am not saying the Pirates got any worse, but they did not do much to get better. Relying on offseason progression from young players, and a good farm system is not much of a winning strategy. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds put in a lot of offseason work, the Milwaukee Brewers are always good, and the St. Louis Cardinals will find a way to win most of the time. With the Pirates not making any real moves, it is hard to believe in them in 2025.

Final Pirates Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

I love the two young starters, Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. I also love some of the young players in O'Neil Cruz, Spencer Horwitz, and Nick Gonzales. However, I am just not sure it will be enough in Pittsburgh. I am going to take the Pirates to win under 76.5 games in 2025.

Final Pirates Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 76.5 wins (-122)