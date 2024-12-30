ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Portland-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Portland-Oregon State.

After some of the bigger conference games on Monday night, settle in for this conference game nightcap in the Pacific Northwest. Yes, this is a conference game. It is easy to think it's not. We are so used to thinking of Oregon State as a Pac-12 team, and to be clear, Oregon State did not leave the Pac-12 in football. However, in men's basketball, OSU has indeed shifted conferences for the 2024-2025 season, moving to the West Coast Conference, which is where the Portland Pilots play. This is therefore the conference opener for Oregon State, the first game for the Beavers in the conference standings. This is no longer a nonconference tuneup. This is part of the WCC championship chase. It will be fascinating to see how Oregon State reacts to this entirely new situation.

Oregon State might be really good this season. The WCC will test the Beavers, who went 10-3 in nonconference play. Keep in mind that Oregon State went 3-28 in the 2022 college basketball season and had losing records in 2023 and 2024 as well. The Beavers have already made huge improvements compared to the past three seasons, and now the question becomes how high their ceiling really is. It would be a big breakthrough for the Beavers to reach the top four of the WCC. They aren't as good as Gonzaga, but maybe they can elbow their way into the conversation alongside Saint Mary's and Washington State (the other longtime Pac-12 team playing in the WCC this season) to gain a top-four finish and potentially play in the semifinal or final of the WCC Tournament. It's a fresh and new plot point in Western college basketball, and it will be something to watch over the course of the WCC season.

In terms of sizing up this game, OSU is clearly the better team. Portland just got pounded by Washington State on Saturday. However, Portland very nearly defeated the Oregon Ducks straight up in a road game earlier this season. The Pilots led in the final 30 seconds but missed key free throws, let the game go into overtime, and lost in the extra period. Is this a game Portland is gunning for, or is the Pilot light out, so to speak?

Why Portland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland's OT loss at Oregon makes it easy to think the Pilots will get up for this in-state battle and give everything they have. Oregon State is a good team, but the spread is huge, and Portland will be intensely motivated to play well and keep this game close.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland got absolutely hammered by Washington State at home on Saturday. The Pilots aren't playing well, and they don't have nearly the same level of belief they did when they challenged Oregon in November. Oregon State will roll to a 25-point win here.

Final Portland-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Portland, but we think you should stay away from this game and just observe, studying for WCC basketball bets later in the conference season.

Final Portland-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Portland +18.5