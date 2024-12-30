ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas State Wildcats need to find some answers. While there isn't official data on this specific topic, it is widely believed among college basketball insiders — the people who follow the sport 24-7-365 — that Kansas State was one of the top programs in the country this past offseason in terms of money spent on transfer portal acquisitions via NIL. This is unofficial but is part of the industry chatter behind the scenes. Few schools made the level of investment KSU did in acquiring new talent to remake the roster for head coach Jerome Tang.

Given that Kansas State made the Elite Eight under Tang in 2023, expectations were definitely high for this season, with Tang bouncing back from a rough 2024 season with a strong 2025 campaign and giving the Wildcats a chance to make another deep run at the NCAA Tournament. Kansas State has, once every several years over the past few decades, made a strong run at the Final Four, only to fall just short in the Elite Eight. The 2023 NCAA Tournament was one such instance. KSU also reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and 2010. This is a program which has a really good season once every several years, but stringing together several good seasons in a row has proved elusive. There was definitely a committed effort to make this roster the best it could possibly be, but so far, the results have been poor.

Kansas State is barely above .500. The Wildcats have lost their last two games to Drake and Wichita State. They have allowed a number of close games to slip away from them. They lost to LSU early in the season and seemed to be knocked off balance by that surprising loss. They haven't really claimed a sense of equilibrium. They are stuck and haven't been able to get into any sort of groove, at least not against good teams. Tang and his staff need to begin to turn things around now that Big 12 Conference play is here. Cincinnati is 10-1 and is enjoying a very good season under coach Wes Miller. The Bearcats have developed the consistency Kansas State lacks. The Wildcats might be able to turn around their season if they can knock off one of the better teams in their conference.

The good news for KSU: The season is only one-third old. The bad news: Kansas State has virtually no margin for error the rest of the way.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bearcats are simply a better team, and they are giving only a few points. Cincy just has to win by four points to cover. Given how disappointing KSU has been and how good UC has been, the Bearcats should be able to establish clear-cut superiority and win by six to nine points, if not more.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is at home. The Wildcats will be motivated. They will be desperate. They will try to regroup and reclaim their season right here. Motivation and urgency will help them cover.

Final Cincinnati-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Cincinnati, but road conference games are hard. Sit back and study this game, gathering information for future bets later this season.

Final Cincinnati-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -3.5