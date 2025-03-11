ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators hit the road to take on the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Predators-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Predators-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Sharks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -172

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Predators vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, NBC Sports California

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nashville has beaten the Sharks twice already this season. In those two games, the Predators have been very good in the offensive zone. They have put up seven goals and six goals, and it becomes very hard to lose when you score that many goals in a game. Filip Forsberg has three goals in those two games while Fedor Svechkov has two goals. If the Predators can keep up their solid play in the offensive zone against the Sharks, they will be able to win this game pretty easily.

The Predators scoring that many goals against the Sharks is not a huge surprise. San Jose has allowed the most goals per game in the NHL, and it is by a lot. Additionally, the Sharks have allowed the most shots in the league, and they have the third-lowest save percentage as a team. The Predators have a record of 16-2-1 when they score at least four goals in a game this season. That is 16 of their 24 wins. It would not be shocking to see Nashville put up four or more goals once again against the Sharks. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks lost their previous two games against the Predators, but their offensive zone play was pretty good. San Jose put up five goals in both of their games against Nashville against them. It was not enough to win, but it is usually enough to at least cover the spread. The Sharks have put up four or more goals in just 12 of their games this season, but they have won nine of those. If they can have another good offensive game against the Predators, the Sharks will be able to win this game at home.

The Predators are one of the worst road teams in the NHL. Their seven road wins are tied for the fewest in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks. That is not great company to have. Additionally, the Predators average 2.63 goals per game this season. That number drops to 2.26 when they are away from home. Along with that, Nashville allows significantly more goals per game on the road. The Sharks have to take advantage of this. If San Jose can use the Predators struggles against them, they will be able to pull off a little bit of an upset.

Final Predators-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Predators are the better team in this game. However, their struggles on the road make it hard to bet on them. For that reason, I am going to put my trust into the Sharks and take them keep this game within two goals against a pretty bad road team.

Final Predators-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Sharks +1.5 (-172)