ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division battle as the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game at 18-27-7 on the year, sitting in seventh in the Central Division. This poor season has the Predators considering moves at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Ottaway Senators. After a scoreless first period, Filip Forsberg scored to give the Predators the lead. Still, the Senators would strike twice in the period. Just 47 seconds into the third period, Jonathan Marchessault would score to tie the game, but three Senators goals in the period would give them the 5-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 16-31-6, sitting in last in the division. This has the Blackhawks considering selling at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. After a scoreless first period, both teams would find the back of the net in the second. The Oilers would then add two goals in the third, but Ryan Donato and Alec Martinez would both score to tie the game and force overtime. There, Zach Hyman scored to give the Oilers a 4-3 victory.

Here are the Predators-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Blackhawks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -200

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Predators vs Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg. Forsberg is currently playing on the second line for Nashville. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points, having 19 goals, 32 assists, and 51 total points. He is joined on the line by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 14 goals and 16 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the top line is home to Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. Marchessault comes in second on the team in points, having 16 goals and 23 assists this year. Meanwhile, Stamkos has 17 goals and 17 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Further, Roman Josi has been great from the blue line, having nine goals and 27 assists this year.

The Predators are expecting to face Petr Mrazek in goal in this one. Mrazek is 9-18-2 on the year with a 3.32 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He has lost four of his last five starts while giving up three or more goals in all five games.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in both assists and points this year, playing from the top line. Bedard has 15 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 46 points. He also has six goals and 15 assists this year on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Ryan Donato. Donato is third on the team in points this year. He has 16 goals and 16 assists this year, good for 30 total points.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points, while playing from the second line. He has 11 goals and 25 assists this year, with five goals and 12 assists on the power play this year. Tyler Bertuzzi is fourth on the team in points and leads the team in goals while playing on the third line. He has 17 goals and 11 assists this year, good for 28 total points.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this game. He is 11-22-6 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. There have been some struggles as of late though. He has lost four straight starts, and given up four or more goals in three of the last five games.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

While the Predators come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, it could be a tight contest. Nashville is 25th in the NHL in goals-against per game, allowing 3.25 goals per game. Further, they have lost five straight games, giving up 20 goals in the process. Chicago is 30th in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing 3.42 goals per game this year. They have lost six of their last seven games, and have given up 25 goals in those games. Further, both teams have seen over 5.5 goals fairly regularly as of late. It has happened in six of the last eight games for the Blackhawks. It has happened in seven of the last ten for Nashville. With both teams having some solid scoring options, and both goalies struggling in net, this could be a high-scoring affair, so take the over.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-140)