ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators look to continue their winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Kings prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game at 25-32-7 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Central Division. Despite being in seventh, the Predators did bring in players at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. After a scoreless first period, Filip Forsberg scored on the power play to give the Predators the lead. Steven Stamkos would extend the lead in the period. The Sharks would score twice in the third period, but Kieffer Bellows scored his first goal with the Predators this year, and it would be the game winner. The Predators would win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 35-20-9 on the year, placing them in second in the Central Division. They are also playing well as of late, winning four in a row. Last time out they faced the Washington Capitals. Warren Foegele scored first for the Kings to give them the 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield scored in the first two minutes of the third period. Darcy Kuemper would stop all 21 shots he faced on the way to a 3-0 victory.

Here are the Predators-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Kings Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +172

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Predators vs Kings

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Related News Article continues below Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault, currently on the second line. Forsberg leads the team in goals, asssits, and points this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 34 assists this year, while also having eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Marchessault comes in with 19 goals and 29 assists, sitting second on the team in points. He has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Colton Sissons rounds out the line. He has seven goals nad 14 assists on the year.

Sitting fifth on the team in points is blue-liner Roman Josi. Josi has nine goals and 29 assists this year. Further, he has two goals and 15 assists on the power play. On the first line is Steven Stamkos. He comes in with 22 goals and 20 assists on the year. He is joined by Ryan O'Reilly who has 16 goals and 25 assists this year.

Justus Annunen is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 8-5 on the year with a 3.09 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 17 of 19 shots to take the win.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopital lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 26 assists, good for 54 points. He also has five goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is tied for the team lead in points this year. He comes in with 16 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 49 points. He also has three goals and 14 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just four games with the Kings and does not have a point.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 25 goals and 19 assists on the year. Further, he has nine goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 16 goals and 23 assists this year.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 21-8-7 this year with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in the NHL in save percentage this year. He has also gone 3-1-1 in his last five games, and given up two or fewer goals in each of his last four games.

Final Predators-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While Darcy Kuemper has been great as of late, the defense as a whole has been wonderful this year. They are fifth in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting fourth on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Predators are scoring just 2.64 goals per game this year, while sitting 26th in the NHL in goals against per game. Take the Kings in this one.

Final Predators-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+118)