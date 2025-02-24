ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big East battle on Tuesday as Providence faces Marquette. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Marquette prediction and pick.

Providence comes into the game at 12-15 on the year, and 6-10 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the Big East. They opened the year 5-0, before losing eight of their next ten games. Providence would go on to win four of their next six, but since then, have dropped five of six games. Last time out, Providence faced Georgetown. Georgetown took a 48-31 lead at the end of the first half and would hold onto that large lead in the second half. Georgetown would defeat Providence 93-72.

Meanwhile, Marquette comes into the game 20-7 on the year and 11-5 in conference play, placing them in third place in the Big East. They opened the year 8-0 before losing two of their next three games. They would go on to win nine of the next ten before losing three straight, including a Marquette loss to St. John's. They have since won two of the last three games. Last time out, Marquette faced Villanova. Villanova took an early lead and would lead by 13 at the end of the first half. Marquette would fall 81-66 to Villanova.

Here are the Providence-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Marquette Odds

Providence: +11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -530

Marquette: -11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -780

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. Marquette

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is ranked 86th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 71st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 125th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Providence has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 145th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 75th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they have limited ball movement well, sitting 50th in opponent assists per game this year.

Bensley Joseph leads the way for Providence this year. He is scoring 13.1 points per game, the most on the team. Further, he leads the team with 3.2 assists per game. He also has 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Jayden Pierre comes in with 12.9 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Finally, Corey Floyd Jr. has been solid as well, scoring 9.4 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds, and two assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the way in rebounding. Erhunmwunse comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while adding 6.2 points, and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked 28th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 32nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Marquette has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 51st in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 154th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, they are seventh in the nation in steals per game while also sitting 12th in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Kam Jones leads the way for Marquette this year. He leads the team in both points per game and assists this year. He comes in with 18.6 points per game while adding 5.9 assists per game. He also has 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Stevie Mitchell, who leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. He also has 10.9 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Finally, Chase Ross has been solid. Ross is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding four rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

David Joplin leads the way in the frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 13.5 points per game while adding 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game this year. Ben Gold joins him in the frontcourt. He comes in with seven points per game while adding four rebounds.

Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick

While both teams are better on defense this year, still, there are a few key factors that will decide this game. The first is turnovers. Marquette is seventh in the nation in steals per game, while Providence is 265th in the nation in opponent steals per game. Further, Marquette is 12th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game while sitting third in turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Providence is 255th in turnovers per game this year, while sitting 353rd in opponent turnovers per game. With the extra possessions and a better defense, take Marquette in this game.

Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -11.5 (-114)