It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue Indiana prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue Indiana.

The Purdue Boilermakers need to regain their winning edge in the Big Ten Conference this season. They were having a great season until recently, when they lost to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. They were 11-2 in conference play and a leading contender for the regular-season Big Ten championship. Now they're 11-5, two games behind Michigan State. They are very unlikely to get so much as a share of the conference crown. They should still get a solid seed for the NCAA Tournament, but they want to make sure they get a higher seed (No. 4) than a lower seed (No. 5). Coach Matt Painter will have to find a way to reignite his players and get them to play with that extra ounce of passion and determination which can make all the difference for the Boilermakers, who are preparing for the 2025 NCAA Tournament and are gearing up for a chance to make the Final Four once again. Last year, thanks to big man Zach Edey, the Boilermakers were able to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and the national championship game for the first time since 1969.

This team has been punched in the gut. It's time for the Boilermakers to respond.

Purdue: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Indiana: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs Indiana

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boilermakers are the better team than Indiana. They have veterans from last season's run to the national championship game. They have a team which has lost three straight games, but all to teams in the top five of the Big Ten standings. Michigan and Michigan State — two of the teams which have recently defeated Purdue — are the top two teams in the conference and are battling for the league championship. It's not as though Purdue has been losing to the lower end of the Big Ten. Purdue has been losing to the very best teams in the Big Ten. That detail should reshape perceptions of the three-game losing streak and what it really means. Purdue should clean up on Indiana, a mid-tier team in the Big Ten which is currently outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned. There's a reason Mike Woodson isn't coming back as IU's head coach next season. Matt Painter should outcoach him in this game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana might not make the NCAA Tournament, but the Hoosiers know that if they win this game, they will have a real chance to do exactly that. The Hoosiers will be all-in on Sunday as they try to score the most important victory of their season. Notably, Indiana has recently defeated Michigan State on the road. That win showed Indiana what is possible when everyone on the team plays hard defense and competes vigorously. You will see that vigorous intensity in this game against an archrival.

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick

We think Purdue is clearly better than Indiana and will be able to gain separation from the Hoosiers in the second half. Take Purdue.

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Purdue -3.5