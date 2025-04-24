ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Athletics Projected Starters

Jacob deGrom vs. J.T. Ginn

Jacob deGrom (0-1) with a 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 20 strikeouts, .203 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Loss, 7.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

J.T Ginn (1-1) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 13 strikeouts, .231 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 4.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -144

Athletics: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Athletics

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBC Sports California

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom looked like his old self in his last start against the Dodgers, and that is dangerous for any team that has to face him. He was able to go seven strong innings, and he only walked one batter. deGrom is a pitcher that will command the strike zone, attack with the fastball, and then get his strikeouts. The right-hander is the most dominant pitcher in baseball when he is one. If he can carry his last start into this one, the Rangers will be able to win this game.

The Rangers have to get it going offensively. They scored eight runs in the first game of this series, but they followed that up by scoring just two Wednesday night. Texas has the capability to put up runs, even with Corey Seager hitting the IL. They still have Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung and Wyatt Langford in the lineup. If they get hot with their bats, the Athletics will have a tough time winning this game.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are a better offensive team that they are given credit for. In this game, it is important to keep in mind how much the ball flies. Their new home field is very hitter friendly, and the Athletics have to take advantage of that. deGrom does not do a good job getting ground ball, so the Athletics will barrel some balls in the air. With that, they could easily leave the yard once or twice off the former Cy Young.

Ginn has pitched well in his first two starts this season. He has allowed just nine hits while striking out 11. He does run his pitch count up there with deep counts and walking hitters, which needs to change. Still, the righty has the ability to shut down teams. Texas has struggled offensively, and they can be shut down. With that, Ginn has a chance to keep the Athletics in the game, and possibly lead them to a win.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet against Jacob deGrom. However, it is easy to bet against the Rangers lineup. With that said, I do like the Rangers to win the game. deGrom is going to shut down the Athletics, and lead Texas to a victory.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-144)