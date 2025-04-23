ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Athletics.

The Athletics were hammered by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. They gave up two runs in the first inning, and it snowballed from there. Texas put up eight runs and won comfortably.

The Rangers were in a good position to score big. They had just been shut down by the Dodgers over the weekend, getting shut out twice and scoring a total of four runs in three games. After looking at elite pitching for three straight games, the Rangers were bound to find A's pitching to be a lot easier to handle. On Tuesday, that turned out to be the case. Now let's see if Texas can stay hot in this series and pick up momentum.

Rangers-Athletics Projected Starters

Kumar Rocker vs JP Sears

Kumar Rocker (1-2) was solid in his last start last week against the Angels. The absence of any walks was and is a very encouraging sign for a young pitcher who is trying to establish himself in the upper tier of the sport. Rocker also avoided the long ball. He gave the Rangers length and rested their bullpen. If this is a representative example of how he will pitch the rest of the year, Texas will be very happy.

Last Start: April 17 vs Los Angeles Angels — 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 8 K

JP Sears (2-2) blanked the Chicago White Sox in six strong innings last week. That's the good news. Sears did his job against an inferior hitting team. Now comes the bad news: Sears is not facing the White Sox in this start. Making the adjustment to a superior lineup can be difficult. Texas hit the ball really well on Tuesday night in Sacramento. Sears is coming up against a big-league challenge, something which can't be said for the White Sox.

Last Start: April 17 at Chicago White Sox — 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Rangers-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -108

Athletics: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are superior to the A's and showed it very conclusively on Tuesday. We talked about the Rangers being a plus-money moneyline underdog against the A's on Tuesday because Patrick Corbin was their starter. It was realistic to stay away from Corbin and be a little gunshy about taking Texas, but the Rangers validated anyone who took them at the generous moneyline price. They're a better team than the Athletics, and that one point overwhelmed any worries about the pitching matchup. Now the Rangers are being priced as a toss-up choice against the A's. This is great moneyline value. If you jumped on it Tuesday, you were rewarded. Ride this train.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's did score five runs on Tuesday against Texas pitching. If they can score five in this game, they won't give up eight or seven. They will cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

You're getting the Rangers at a great price here. Why walk away from it? Take Texas.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline