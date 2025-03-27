ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers continue their west coast swing as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Ducks prediction and pick.

The New York Rangers come into the game at 34-32-6, which places them in fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Still, there is concern for the Rangers, as they currently sit outside the playoff picture. In their last game, the Rangers faced the Los Angeles Kings. After a scoreless first period, J.T. Miller opened the scoring in the second. Still, Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault would both score to give the Kings the lead. In the third period, Kevin Fiala would add an empty net goal, and the Kings would go on to win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 31-32-8 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Pacific Division. While they are well outside the playoff picture, there is optimism for the Ducks future. In their last game, they faced the Boston Bruins. Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period. Nikita Nesternko would add a goal in the second before David Pastrnak cut the lead. Still, the Ducks would add two more goals in the second period, and then the first two goals of the third period. The Bruins would get one back, but still, the Ducks took a 6-2 victory.

Here are the Rangers-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Ducks Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -156

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Rangers vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year, leads the top line for the Rangers. He comes into the game with 31 goals and 44 assists, good for 75 total points. He also has eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Brennan Othmann. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 20 goals and 29 assists. Othmann has played in just 14 games for the Rangers this year, having one assist on the year.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with six goals and 46 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 15 goals and 34 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has nine goals and 12 assists in his 22 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 23-26-4 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Shesterkin has won just one of his last five starts but has three games with save percentages over .920 in those five games.

The Rangers will be shooting on Lukas Dostal. Dostal is 20-19-6 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is just 1-3-1 in his last five games and has had a save percentage above .890 just once in the last five games.

Why the Ducks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks top line is led by the trio of Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome. Terry leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 19 goals and 32 assists, good for 51 total points. Vatrano is third on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Strome is fifth on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 29 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Mason McTavish is second on the team in points this year, playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 25 assists this year. McTavish is joined on the line by Trevor Zegras. Zegras has nine goals and 15 assists this year, in his 46 total games. Further, Jackson LaCombe has been great from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Final Rangers-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, they have not been playing well. They have won just three of their last ten games. In the process have scored just 25 goals. That is well below their average of 2.96 per game. Meanwhile, the Ducks have won four of their last ten games. They have scored 32 goals in their last ten games, well above their average of 2.69 per game. Take the Ducks at home in this one.

Final Rangers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks ML (+130)