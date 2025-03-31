ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball as the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Reds prediction and pick.

The Rangers opened the season 3-1, taking their first series of the year over the Boston Red Sox. That includes a win in their final game of the season, in which Jacob DeGrom made his first start in a return from injury.

Meanwhile, the Reds went 1-2 in their first series of the year. They fell 6-4 in Game 1 with the Giants before a 3-2 victory in Game 2. They then lost Game 3 of the series 6-3 against the Giants.

The Rangers and Reds play Game 1 of the series on Monday with Kumar Rocker pitching for the Rangers and Brady Singer throwing for the Reds.

Rangers-Reds Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Carson Spiers

Nathan Eovaldi (0-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Eovaldi went six innings, giving up three hits, a home run, and two runs in a no-decision. Still, he struck out nine batters in the game.

Away Splits: He has not made a road start in 2025, but in 2024, Eovaldi was 5-5 on the year with a 4.01 ERA and a .251 opponent batting average.

Carson Spiers (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Spiers has not made a start yet this year.

Home Splits: In 2024 Spiers was 4-2 at home in five starts and 13 total appearances. Furthermore, he had a 4.10 ERA at home and a .278 opponent batting average.

Here are the Rangers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Reds Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -138

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: RSN/FDSNOH

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marcus Semien leads the lineup for the Rangers. He was 2-or-16 in the first series of the season, having one RBI and three strikeouts. Wyatt Langford is batting behind Semien. Langford was 5-for-15 in the first series of the year, with a home run, RBI, a walk, and two runs scored.

Joc Pederson is hitting third currently. Pederson was just 1-for-10 in the first series of the season, also having a walk and a run scored.

Adolis Garcia, Jake Burger, and Corey Seager hold down the middle of the order. Garcia was 4-for-12 in the first series of the year with two runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs, and two walks.

Meanwhile, Burger was 2-for-12 in the first series of the year. He has a double, an RBI, a walk, and three runs scored in the first series. Finally, Seager was 3-of-12 with a run scored in the first series.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Reds order has been led by Matt McLain. He went 3-of-13 in the first series with a double, two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

He has been followed in the lineup by Santiago Espinal, who played in two of the first three games, going 2-for-6 with a walk. The middle of the order starts with Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is just 3-for-11 but had an RBI, a walk, and scored twice.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand is hitting in the four hole for the Reds. He was 4-for-12 in the first series with a double, a home run, an RBI, and a run scored.

Hitting behind Encarnacion-Strand is Jeimer Candelario. He was 3-for-10 with three RBIs and two walks in the first three games of the season. Finally, Austin Wynns played in just one game in the first series of the year but was solid. He went 1-for-two with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick

The odds in this early season MLB game favor the Rangers. The pitching matchup in this game favors them as well. Eovaldi was great in his first start, with an ERA+ of 127 and a FIP of 1.80. Both of those numbers, over the course of a season, would be Cy Young level. Eovaldi has been better than the league average in both of those metrics in three of the last four years as well.

Meanwhile, Carson Spiers has not been a good pitcher in his career with Cincinnati. He has made 26 appearances and 12 starts over his career with the Reds. He has a career ERA+ of 79 with a FIP of 5.16. Both of those markers are closer to a minor-league-level pitcher. The Reds did hit better in their first series of the year, but the Rangers will win this game.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-138 )