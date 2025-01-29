ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are set to clash in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup that promises intense competition. RJ Barrett leads the Raptors with an impressive 22.0 points per game, while Jordan Poole counters for the Wizards, averaging 21.2 PPG. Both teams are struggling in the conference standings, with Toronto sitting 13th and Washington 15th, making this game crucial for potential potential playoff positioning. The recent head-to-head history adds extra intrigue, as these teams have multiple scheduled meetings this season, including upcoming games on March 8th and 10th. With both squads hungry for a win and featuring dynamic scoring threats, this game could be a turning point in their respective seasons.

Here are the Raptors-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Wizards Odds

Toronto Raptors: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Washington Wizards: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to secure a victory against the Washington Wizards in their upcoming matchup, riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak. Toronto has been in excellent form, winning six of its last seven games, largely thanks to the stellar play of Scottie Barnes, who has emerged as a dominant force on both ends of the court. Barnes' recent 21-point, 11-rebound, and 8-assist performance against the Pelicans highlights his ability to take over games in critical moments. Additionally, Jakob Poeltl’s interior dominance (21 points and 14 rebounds in his last outing) and Chris Boucher’s bench contributions provide the Raptors with a balanced attack.

On the other hand, the Wizards have struggled mightily this season, holding one of the worst records in the league and allowing a league-high 122.3 points per game. Their defensive woes will likely be exploited by Toronto’s improved offensive rhythm, which has been fueled by efficient shooting and strong ball movement. Historically, the Raptors have dominated this matchup, winning 64 of their 105 regular-season meetings. With their recent surge in form and Washington’s defensive vulnerabilities, Toronto is well-positioned to extend its winning streak and continue climbing out of the league's lower ranks. Expect the Raptors to control this game with their superior depth and defensive discipline.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the Washington Wizards prepare to face the Toronto Raptors, there's a glimmer of hope for the struggling franchise to secure a much-needed victory. Despite their dismal 6-38 record, the Wizards have shown flashes of potential that could culminate in an upset against the Raptors. Jordan Poole, the team's leading scorer averaging 21.2 points per game, has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season. His ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others could prove crucial against Toronto's defense. Additionally, the recent acquisition of Jonas Valanciunas has bolstered the Wizards' frontcourt, providing a solid presence on the boards with 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Wizards' hunger for a win after a string of losses could fuel an inspired performance against the Raptors. With players like Kyle Kuzma, who recently dropped 30 points against the formidable Phoenix Suns, the Wizards have shown they can compete with playoff-caliber teams on any given night. The team's young core, including rookie Alex Sarr, has been gaining valuable experience throughout the season. If the Wizards can limit turnovers and capitalize on their three-point shooting, which has been a strength for players like Kuzma, they could catch the Raptors off guard. While the odds may be stacked against them, the Wizards have nothing to lose and everything to gain, potentially making them a dangerous opponent for a Raptors team that might underestimate their resolve.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Toronto Raptors are set to face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in Capital One Arena. Despite both teams struggling this season, the Raptors hold a clear advantage, having won eight of their last ten meetings against the Wizards. Toronto's recent form has been superior, with better offensive output averaging 114 points per game in their head-to-head matchups compared to Washington's 107. The Raptors have also been more efficient from the field, shooting 47.0% against the Wizards' 43.7%. Washington's defensive woes, allowing a league-high 122.3 points per game, are likely to be exploited by Toronto's offense. While the Wizards have home-court advantage, their overall performance this season suggests they'll struggle to contain the Raptors. Expect Toronto to capitalize on their recent head-to-head success and secure a victory, covering the spread as they've done in seven of their last ten meetings.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -7 (-110), Under 231.5 (-110)