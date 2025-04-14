ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to close out Real Madrid in the second leg of this UCL quarterfinal. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Real Madrid-Arsenal prediction and pick.

In the first leg, Real Madrid had early chances. Kylian Mbappe got a shot off in the first minute, but it was saved. Both teams would continue to get chances in the first half, but neither team would score in the first half. The second half once against started with a chance from Mbappe, but once against Real Madrid did not score. In the 58th minute, Declan Rice scored to give Arsenal the 1-0 lead. He would add another goal in the 70th minute, and then Mikel Merino scored in the 75th minute to make it 3-0. Arsenal would go on to win by that 3-0 score and now have a three-goal aggregate lead.

Here are the Real Madrid-Arsenal Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-Arsenal Odds

Real Madrid: -145

Arsenal: +380

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: -188

Under 2.5 goals: +154

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored well this year. They have scored in 45 of 51 total fixtures, scoring 111 goals in the process. That is good for 2.18 goals per game this year. In UCL play, they have scored in nine of 13 fixtures and scored 28 goals in the process. That is good for 2.15 goals per game in UCL play. They have scored much better at home in UCL play. Real Madrid has scored 19 goals in their six home games in UCL play. Further, they have scored in all six home fixtures in UCL play this year.

Kylian Mbappe has led the way for Real Madrid. He has 22 goals with three assists in La Liga play while also scoring seven goals with an assist in UCL play. Vinicius Junior has also been great in UCL play. He has seven goals and two assists on an expected 5.8 goals so far. He has been solid in La Liga play as well, with 11 goals and five assists.

Real Madrid has conceded 64 goals over their 51 total fixtures this year, good for 1.25 goals against per game overall. Real Madrid has conceded a fair amount of goals so far in UCL play. They have conceded 20 goals in their 13 fixtures. They have also allowed nine goals in their six home fixtures so far, good for 1.5 goals against per game at home in UCL play.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring well overall. In 49 fixtures this year, they have scored 97 goals, good for 1.98 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 40 of 49 fixtures this year. Arsenal has continued to score well in UCL play. They have scored in nine of 11 fixtures and scored 28 total goals in the process. That's good for 2.55 goals per game in UCL play. They have also scored in three of five road fixtures, scoring 14 goals in five games, good for 2.8 per game on the road.

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. Saka has scored four goals with two assists in UCL play. In Premier League play, he has six goals and ten assists this year. Havertz has scored four times on an expected 2.6 goals in UCL play while also having an assist. In the Premier League, he has nine goals and three assists. Finally, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals and four assists in Premier League play but has just one goal and one assist in UCL play. Further, Declan Rice has four goals and two assists in UCL play.

The Arsenal defense has been dominant overall. They have allowed just 41 goals across their 49 fixtures this year, good for just 0.84 goals per game. Further, they have allowed just six goals in 11 games in UCL play with six clean sheets. Arsenal has allowed just four goals on the road so far in UCL play with two clean sheets.

Final Real Madrid-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid played well in the first fixture, especially early on, but they just could not finish tight. They would have three shots on goal with nine total attempts, but would not find the back of the net. They then started pressing later in the game, and Arsenal took advantage, ending up with 11 shots on target on 12 total shots. Still, Arsneal is a solid defense. They know they have the three-goal lead on aggregate. They can sit back, and play strong defense. Real Madrid will most likely score and dominate possession and will get the win, but Arsenal will advance.

Final Real Madrid-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid ML (-145)