It is the final game of an AL East series as the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick.

This will be game three of a three-game series between the Red Sox and Orioles. The Orioles started the series strong. Tyler O'Neill drove in a run in the first inning, and then Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins would drive in three more runs to make it 4-0. The Red Sox would get runs in the second and third innings to make it a one-run game, but the Orioles broke things open in the eighth inning. They would score four runs in the eighth to take an 8-3 lead. The Red Sox would get two runs back in the top of the ninth but still fall 8-5.

The Red Sox and Orioles play game two on Wednesday with Garrett Crochet and Zach Eflin taking the mound.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Charlie Morton

Tanner Houck (0-1) with a 6.35 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP

Last Start: Houck gave up seven hits and three walks in just 5.2 innings of work in his first start. He would also give up two home runs and four runs while striking out two, and taking the loss to the Texas Rangers.

Away Splits: Houck is 0-1 on the road this year with a 6.35 ERA.

Charlie Morton (0-1) with a 10.80 ERA and a 2.40 WHIP

Last Start: Morton went just 3.1 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and a walk. He would give up four runs and take the loss to the Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Morton has not pitched at home this year, but last year was 5-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 17 starts at home.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -106

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Reds

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: MASN

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jarrend Duran leads the top of the order for the Red Sox. He is hitting .286 so far on the year, with a double, a triple, and three RBIs. Further, he has stolen two bases but has yet to score a run. Behind him in the lineup is Rafael Devers. Devers does not have a hit on the season, but has walked four times and does have an RBI. Rounding out the top of the order is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .227 with a walk but does not have an RBI or run scored.

The middle of the lineup features Trevor Story, Triston Casas, and Kristian Campbell. Story is hitting .133 this year, but does have a walk and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Casas is hitting just .059 on the year without a run scored or a walk. Finally, Campbell is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIS, and four runs scored.

Wyler Abreu is having a solid season for the Red Sox this year. Abreu is hitting .635, the best on the team. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Connor Wong is hitting at the bottom of the order, and hitting just .063.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Westburg leads the top of the order for the Orioles. He is hitting .412 this year, with two walks, three home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman has been solid near the top of the lineup. He is hitting .286 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs, and six runs scored. Finally, Tyler O'Neill has been great this year. He is hitting .571 with a double, a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored.

Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn have been solid in the middle of the lineup. Mountcastle is hitting .250 with a walk, an RBI, and three runs scored. O'Hearn is hitting .400 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Further, Cedric Mullins has been great this year. He is hitting .350 with a walk, a double, two home runs, ten RBIs, and three runs scored. Further, Jackson Holliday is hitting .315 with a walk, a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored this year.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles come in as favorites in terms of odds in this MLB game. Both pitchers struggled heavily in their first start, but the Orioles have a much better offense so far this year. They are hitting .305 on the year with 31 RBIs. The Red Sox are hitting just .201, and have just 15 RBIs. The major difference between the two teams at the plate will be the difference in this one. Take the Orioles here.

