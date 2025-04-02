ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox stepped into this 2025 MLB season with a lot of buzz after bringing in Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman as high-profile additions. Yet, it hasn't added up to success. The big story in Boston is that Rafael Devers hasn't been hitting. No homers and 15 strikeouts in the first several games of the season have caused an uneasy stir within the organization and a lot of anger among Red Sox fans. How this tension gets resolved will be one of the big stories of the 2025 American League East.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs Zach Eflin

Garrett Crochet (0-0) was solid in his first start against a loaded Texas Ranger batting order. It's early spring and the early part of the season, so Crochet — like most starting pitchers — is not expected to be at his very best right out of the gate. However, with the Red Sox struggling in general and not getting enough offense in particular, the pressure on Crochet to reach top gear has already increased. The Sox would like at least six strong innings from him in this start, so that the bullpen does not have to be overworked. Boston urgently needs a win against an AL East competitor. Crochet will be asked to earn his big money in this game.

Last Start: March 27 at Texas Rangers — 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Zach Eflin (0-0) gave the Orioles a strong start in Toronto against the Blue Jays. As Dan Plesac said on MLB Network last week, Zach needs to be “really Eflin good” for the O's this season, and he was in his first start of the season. If the start against the Jays is indicative of what Eflin is going to give Baltimore this season, the Oriole organization will take it.

Last Start: March 27 at Toronto Blue Jays — 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Here are the Red Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -118

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT

TV: NESN (Red Sox) | MASN (Orioles)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have struggled, and they really need to win tonight, more so than the Orioles do. They have Crochet on the mound. They have the advantage in starting pitching. It's not as though Zach Eflin is bad — anything but — and more that Garrett Crochet is better. The Red Sox have their hammer and they are going to pound it against the O's. That's certainly the angle one should take if picking Boston in this matchup.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

It all seemed good in theory for Boston: Sign Alex Bregman and plug him in at third base while moving Rafael Devers to designated hitter. However, Devers was always clear that he wanted to play third base and hit, instead of not being in the field. If the Red Sox insisted on signing Bregman, it's obvious they didn't consult Devers on the matter, or at least they didn't care what he thought — they might have overruled his protest. The bottom line is that this is still a game played by real people. Spreadsheets and projections have to make some room for the comfort zones and psychological situations faced by athletes. It's clear Rafael Devers is uneasy in his new situation, and the Red Sox might have underestimated the extent to which Alex Bregman's place on the roster might have unsettled the Sox' superstar hitter. They have a real problem. They have lost four straight games and are aching for offense. With the Baltimore in their division, they do not have a lot of margin for error. The Orioles are the more trustworthy team right now and should win.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup favors Boston, but the Orioles are the better team and are playing better. Pass on this one.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Red Sox moneyline