Crochet and Ragans face off in Kansas City in Game 2! These teams are playing well in this series, but the more successful team has been the Royals. Game 1 in this series has not been completed yet. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Cole Ragans

Garrett Crochet (3-2) with a 2.02 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (3-0) 1.65 ERA

Cole Ragans (2-1) with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 3.78 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Royals Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -120

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Royals

Time: 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT

TV: NESN/FanDuel Sports Network KC

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are playing better at the moment, and have a 20-19 record this season and have won two straight coming into this series. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season and have carried it over into this year, playing very well. Then, the pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas (injured), Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held the fort for this elite offense. Sean Newcomb and Garrett Crochet held the fort in the pitching staff. Walker Buehler and Richard Fitts are also solid pitchers, but are out with injuries.

The Red Sox are starting Crochet on the mound. He has a 3-2 record, a 2.02 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He has allowed 14 runs on 32 hits with 20 walks and 56 strikeouts in 49 innings across eight starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.8 through those starts. The Red Sox are 5-3 in his eight starts as their ace. Crochet has had success against the Royals' offense. Perez has a .200 average in five tries, and Witt Jr., India, and Garcia have not gotten a hit off Crochet this season.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year and has been great this season. Last year, they were sixth in team batting average at .252; this season, they are ninth in team batting average at .254. Bregman has been the most consistent player on this offense and has stood out the most. Bregman leads in batting average at .318, home runs with nine, RBI with 30, OBP at .392, and total hits with 48. Bregman has been the best against Ragan, with one home run, three RBI, a .200 average, and a .967 OPS in 10 ABs.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season, posting an 86-76 record. However, they started this season with a 23-16 record and have won six straight coming into this series. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. The bats have steadily improved, while the pitching is still one of the best units in the league. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Kris Bubic make up a monster pitching staff for Kansas City and have been huge this season. This offense has a lot of depth, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent and have stayed red-hot coming into this season.

The Royals are starting Ragans on the mound. He has a 2-1 record, a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. He has allowed 16 runs on 30 hits with 11 walks and 57 strikeouts through 35.2 innings across seven starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 5.2 in those starts. The Royals have gone 4-3 in his seven starts this year. Ragans has been up and down against the Red Sox's batting lineup. In 10 ABs, he has allowed one home run, three RBI, has a .200 average, and a .967 OPS. He forced Duran to go 0-6, but Rafaela and Devers also had an average of .400 and .250 against him, respectively.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season but has started slower this season. They are 14th in team batting average at .245 after finishing last season with a .248. Witt Jr. has been red-hot, and Garcia and Pasquantino have also been solid on this offense. Garcia leads in batting average at .326 and in OBP at .392. Then, Witt Jr. leads in RBI with 23 and in total hits with 49. Finally, Pasquantino leads in home runs with six. This offense faces a giant challenge in Crochet. Witt Jr., India, and Garcia have not gotten a hit on Crochet this season, and Perez is hitting .200.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

Crochet is an ace, but the Royals are red-hot and keep this close. Kansas City covers at home, even if Boston wins outright.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-184)