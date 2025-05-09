ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on a Saturday as the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Astros prediction and pick.

The Reds enter the series at 19-20 on the year, which is good for fourth in the NL Central. In their last series, they lost three of four games to the Atlanta Braves. Further, they have lost five of their last six games heading into the series Meanwhile, the Astros are 18-18 on the year heading into this series. That places them in third in the AL West. They just lost two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers and have lost five of their last seven heading into the series.

Reds-Astros Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

Brady Singer (4-2) with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Last Start: Singer went six innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out just two batters and give up four runs in a loss to the Braves.

Away Splits: Singer is 2-1 on the road this year with a 4.76 ERA and a .286 opponent batting average.

Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP.

Last Start: McCullers went 3.2 innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He would strike out four batters and not give up a run. Still, he took the no-decision as the Astros lost to the White Sox in seven innings.

Home Splits: McCullers has not made a start at home this year. His last home start was in 2022, which was the last time he had pitched before his last game.

Here are the Reds-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Astros Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +114

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Astros

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNOH/SCHN

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have been led by Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is hitting .258 with a .339 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .298 this year with a .388 OBP. He has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 16 RBIS, and 15 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is TJ Freidl. Frield is hitting .272 with a .339 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Further, Matt McLain has been productive, even while not hitting well. He is hitting just .170 with a .290 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, 12 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 17 runs scored this year.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

With Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup, Jeremy Pena leads the way. He is hitting .279 with a .340 OBP. Pena has six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Yanier Diaz is having a solid year. He is hitting .222 with a .248 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Hitting well this year is Jake Myers. Meyers is hitting .297 with a .351 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 13 RBIS, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Iaac Paredes is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick

Brady Singer is coming off one of his worst starts of the year. It was the third time this year he had given up four or more runs, but just the first time this year given up four earned runs. Still, he has three starts this year given up two or fewer runs. Only one of those quality starts has come on the road, and that was against the Marlins, where he went six innings, giving up two runs. Further, he has given up home runs in five straight games. Current Astros are 12-57 lifetime against Singers, with two home runs and four RBIs. Isaac Paredes is 1-11, but with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Yanier Diaz is 1-5 with a home run and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Lance McCullers will be making just his second start since the 2022 season. While he did not give up a run in the first start, he was not highly effective either. It took him 87 pitches to get through 3.2 innings while giving up three hits and three walks. Only two members of the Reds have at-bats against McCullers. Jose Trevino is 0-7 with a walk, while Jake Fraley is 1-3 with a single. Still, the Reds' offense has been better this year, and they should have a good day against McCullers.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+114)