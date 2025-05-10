ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Reds look to pick up the win on the road in Houston when they take on the Astros in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Astros prediction and pick.

Reds-Astros Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Ronel Blanco

Andrew Abbott – (2-0) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Abbott tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and no walks Tuesday against Atlanta. He struck out eight and did not factor into the decision.

2025 Road Splits: Abbott has fared well on the road, where he is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 15 innings.

Ronel Blanco – (2-3) with a 4.98 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP

Last Start: Blanco took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

2025 Home Splits: Blanco has pitched much better at home than on the road, where he is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 21.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Astros Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +126

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Astros

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds are well-positioned to defeat Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros on Sunday, thanks to Abbott’s strong early-season form and a Reds offense that is showing signs of life. Abbott has been outstanding since returning from injury, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 2025, demonstrating both command and the ability to miss bats. His recent outings include five scoreless innings and a dominant 11-strikeout performance, suggesting he can neutralize an Astros lineup that has struggled to find consistency and power production this season. With Blanco carrying a 4.98 ERA and showing vulnerability to both walks and home runs, Abbott’s steadiness on the mound gives Cincinnati a clear pitching advantage.

Offensively, the Reds are beginning to shake off their early-season struggles. While the lineup was historically poor to start the year, hitters like Austin Hays (.357 AVG, 5 HR), Elly De La Cruz (24 RBI), and Gavin Lux (.290 AVG, .385 OBP) have started to deliver, providing the spark Cincinnati desperately needed. In contrast, Houston’s offense has been hampered by underperforming stars and a lack of production from key spots in the order, with only a handful of hitters posting above-average numbers. If Abbott continues his dominant stretch and the Reds’ bats maintain their upward trend, Cincinnati has the formula to outscore Houston and secure a crucial road victory on Sunday.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros are primed to take down Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, thanks to Blanco’s recent bounce-back performances and a Houston lineup that’s starting to find its rhythm. While Blanco’s season ERA sits at 4.98, he’s delivered quality starts in two of his last three outings, including a dominant 6.2-inning, two-hit, one-run effort against the Blue Jays. He’s shown improved command and the ability to limit hard contact, striking out 32 batters over 34.1 innings this year. With the Astros’ defense backing him up and the comfort of pitching at home, Blanco is well-positioned to keep Cincinnati’s offense in check, especially against a Reds lineup that has been inconsistent outside of a few hot bats.

Offensively, the Astros are getting timely contributions from key players like Jeremy Peña (.279 AVG, 5 HR), Jake Meyers (.298 AVG), and Isaac Paredes (.256 AVG, .365 OBP), helping to offset early-season slumps from stars like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. Peña’s emergence in the leadoff spot has sparked the top of the order, and Houston’s depth gives them the ability to manufacture runs even when the long ball isn’t present. If the Astros can pressure Abbott early and capitalize on any mistakes, their combination of recent pitching stability and a lineup trending upward should be enough to secure a crucial win on Sunday.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup between Ronel Blanco and Andrew Abbott should be a close contest, but the edge goes to the Astros at home. Blanco’s recent improvements in command and his ability to limit damage could neutralize Cincinnati’s streaky offense, while Houston’s lineup-led by Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers-is showing signs of breaking out. Abbott has been sharp, but the Astros’ depth and home-field advantage may prove decisive. Expect Houston to scratch out enough runs against Abbott and the Reds’ bullpen, ultimately securing the win in a tightly contested game that keeps the Astros in the thick of the AL West race.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros ML (-148), Under 8.5 (-105)