It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds have a full-blown crisis on their hands. They just can't score. They just can't hit. They had a 14-run explosion on Monday against the Texas Rangers but have otherwise been held in check in the first week-plus of the new season.

The Reds have Elly De La Cruz, who was talked about a lot in the offseason as a National League MVP candidate. To have a player with that much upside should give the Reds a foundation for their offense. Obviously, having an elite player means a team has to have adequate protection around that star, and the Reds don't have that. Even so, it is shocking and staggering to see the extent to which this team can't score.

The Reds lost three straight 1-0 games earlier this week. On Friday, they did finally score, but they still wasted another really good game from their pitching staff. They gave up three runs. Ordinarily, that should be enough to win, especially in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Milwaukee. The Reds couldn't do it. They lost 3-2. Their scoreless inning streak stretched to 35 innings before they ended it in the eighth inning.

The losses are terrible enough, but wasting all this great pitching makes the Reds' hitting crisis genuine. Some might say it's too early to panic, but when you consider the point that the Reds aren't always going to get quality pitching, their hitting woes rate as a fairly significant problem for the first weekend of April.

Reds-Brewers Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs Elvin Rodriguez

Brady Singer (1-0) was strong in his first start of the 2025 season. It doesn't get much better than one hit allowed in seven innings. Singer just has to focus on doing his job. He can't control whether his teammates hit the baseball and score runs. A professional has to focus only on what he can control.

Last Start: March 31 vs Texas Rangers — 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

Elvin Rodriguez (0-1) had a bumpy first start of 2025 against the Royals earlier this week. Let's see how he bounces back in his second start. Rodriguez is a back-end rotation starter. He doesn't have to be the hero. He just has to be a five-inning, two-run pitcher. He didn't meet that standard in his first start. Let's see what he can do in his second.

Last Start: March 31 vs Kansas City Royals — 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Here are the Reds-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -122

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Reds vs Brewers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brady Singer is a much better pitcher than Elvin Rodriguez. You can rightly note how horrible the Reds have been at the plate, and they certainly have been. However, the gulf between Singer and Rodriguez is massive. If there is a pitcher the Reds can get healthy against, Elvin Rodriguez would rate highly on the list. Don't be scared off by the Reds' impotence. They have the huge pitching edge here.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have consistently figured out the Reds. They have dominated the head-to-head series over the past few seasons. They have executed a great game plan against Cincinnati hitters. They know what to do and they do it. They can overcome the Singer-Rodriguez matchup. All they need to do is be tied through six innings. They can turn the game over to their bullpen in the seventh. If this becomes a bullpen game on even terms, the Brewers should win it late.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Reds are awful right now, but Singer versus Rodriguez is a total mismatch. Yes, go ahead with a Reds moneyline play. You can't be afraid as a bettor when a matchup looks really favorable for a betting play.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Reds moneyline