The Baltimore Orioles play host to the Cincinnati Reds in game one of this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Reds come into Thursday sitting at 9-9 on the year, which places them tied for third in the NL Central. They have split the first two games of the series with the Mariners. The Reds and Mariners will conclude their series on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Orioles come into Thursday at 7-10, which is last place in the AL East. They have split the first two games of their series with the Guardians. The Orioles and Guardians will conclude their series on Thursday night.

Reds-Orioles Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Gibson or Brandon Young (presumptive)

Andrew Abbott (1-0) with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP.

Last Start: Abbott went five innings, giving up two hits, two walks, and one home run. He would strike out five and give up just one run in a win over the Pirates.

Away Splits: Abbott has not pitched on the road yet this year, but was 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA on the road last season.

Kyle Gibson/Brandon Young (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: With Zach Eflin on the IL, Kyle Gibson or Brandon Young could be called up to make the start. Gibson last pitched in St. Louis last year, while Young has not made a major league start.

Here are the Reds-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Orioles Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +136

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: FDSNOH/MASN2

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds this year. He is hitting .229 with a .289 OBP. De La Cruz has three doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year. De La Cruz has also stolen four bases this year. Also scoring plenty of runs this year is TJ Friedl. He has scored 11 times already this year. Friedl is hitting .254 with a .315 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and two stolen bases as well. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario is not hitting well, but driving in some runs. He is hitting just .125 with a .219 OBP. He has a double, a home run, seven RBIs, and a run scored.

Further, Gavin Lux has been solid this year. He is hitting .276 this year with a .364 OBP. He has four doubles, seven RBIs, and four runs scored. Finally, Matt McLain has been solid. He is hitting just .206, but with a .325 OBP. McLain has a double, three home runs, six RBIs, and nine runs scored this year.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles have been led by Cedric Mullins. He is hitting .308 this year with a .455 OBP. Mullins has five doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle has scored plenty of runs this year. He has scored 11 times this year, while hitting .273. He has a .310 OBP with three doubles, a home run, and five RBIs as well.

Heston Kjerstad has also been solid this year. He is hitting .220 with a .233 OBP. Kjerstad has two doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs. Tyler O'Neill is also hitting well. He is hitting .265 with a .339 OBP. O'Neill has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored. Finally, Adley Rutschman has been solid. He is hitting just .222 but has a .300 OBP. Rutschman also has two doubles, three triples, six RBIS, and nine runs scored this year.

Final Reds-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Andrew Abbott was solid in his only start of the year. Still, he was not as good on the road last year, and has not had a lot of success against current members of the Orioles. Current Orioles have hit .316 against Abbott, with two doubles, two home runs, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, the Orioles have not named a potential starter for this game. It could be a bullpen game, but it will most likely be Kyle Gibson or Brandon Young. Gibson has pitched against the Reds plenty of times. Currently, Reds have 80 at-bats against him with a .275 batting average, four home runs, and nine RBIs. Both offenses have scored at similar rates this year, both scoring over four runs per game. The Orioles have been slightly better hitting and scoring, but with the better pitching option on the side of the Reds, they get the win here.

Final Reds-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+136)