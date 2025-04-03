ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the prelims with a fight between Rhys McKee and Daniel Frunza in the welterweight division. McKee is on a two-fight skid as he comes into a do-or-die matchup this weekend meanwhile, Frunza makes his promotional debut after coming away with the win on last season of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McKee-Frunza prediction and pick.

Rhys McKee (13-6-1) is still winless in four fights now in his UFC career, losing back-to-back fights in his second stint with the UFC, losing Ange Loosa and most recently, dropping a split-decision against Chidi Njokuani. Now, McKee has his back against the wall as he looks to secure his first UFC victory when he takes on Daniel Frunza this weekend at UFC Vegas 105.

Daniel Frunza (9-2) secured his contract on the Contender Series after getting the TKO victory against Vadym Kutsyi in the second round. Now, Frunza looks to continue his momentum and extend his winning streak to six in a row when he takes on the slumping Rhys McKee this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Rhys McKee-Daniel Frunza Odds

Rhys McKee: +130

Daniel Frunza: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Rhys McKee Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Chidi Njokuani – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (10 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Rhys McKee has the tools to secure a victory over Daniel Frunza this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, thanks to his extensive experience and diverse skill set. McKee, a former BAMMA lightweight champion, has faced high-level competition throughout his career, including UFC standouts like Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono. With 10 knockouts and three submissions to his name, McKee is a versatile finisher who can adapt to any situation. His striking is crisp and precise, highlighted by his ability to mix punches and kicks effectively at range. Against Frunza, McKee’s height (6'2″) and reach advantage will allow him to dictate the pace and keep the Romanian fighter at bay.

While Frunza has shown impressive knockout power with a string of finishes in his recent fights, McKee’s durability and composure under pressure make him a tough puzzle to solve. Frunza’s aggressive style could play into McKee’s hands, as the Irishman excels at countering opponents who overcommit. Additionally, McKee’s experience in longer fights gives him an edge in cardio and fight IQ. If McKee can weather Frunza’s early power and impose his technical striking game, he is likely to earn a late stoppage or a clear decision victory in this welterweight clash.

Why Daniel Frunza Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Vadym Kutsyi – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Daniel Frunza has the tools to defeat Rhys McKee this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, thanks to his explosive striking and relentless forward pressure. Frunza, who has finished all of his professional wins by knockout or TKO, is a dangerous striker with the ability to end fights quickly. His recent performances on the regional scene and Dana White's Contender Series showcased his power and precision, including a second-round TKO victory over Vadym Kutsyi. Frunza’s ability to start fast and overwhelm opponents with volume and aggression could be pivotal against McKee, who has struggled with defensive lapses in past fights.

McKee’s tendency to absorb significant strikes—highlighted by his 42% striking defense—plays directly into Frunza’s strengths. While McKee is a durable fighter with solid technical skills, Frunza’s pressure and ability to capitalize on openings make him a dangerous matchup. If Frunza can close the distance and force McKee into exchanges, his power advantage could lead to an early finish. Additionally, Frunza’s confidence and momentum coming into his UFC debut could give him an edge in the mental battle. Expect Frunza to dictate the pace early and secure a statement-making TKO victory in this welterweight clash.

Final Rhys McKee-Daniel Frunza Prediction & Pick

The welterweight clash between Rhys McKee and Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 105 promises to be a competitive battle of styles. McKee, a seasoned striker with a height and reach advantage, will look to use his technical striking and range management to keep Frunza at bay. However, Frunza’s aggressive pressure and knockout power could be the deciding factor. If Frunza can close the distance early and force McKee into exchanges, his explosiveness may overwhelm the Irishman. Expect Frunza to capitalize on McKee’s defensive lapses and secure a second-round TKO victory, making an emphatic statement in his UFC debut.

Final Rhys McKee-Daniel Frunza Prediction & Pick: Daniel Frunza (-155), Under 2.5 Rounds (-125)