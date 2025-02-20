ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back on the road and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming slate of Prelims, this one taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Washington's own Ricky Simon will square off against Afghanistan's Javid Basharat in a highly-competitive scrap early into this card. Check the UFC odds series for our Simon-Basharat prediction and pick.

Ricky Simon (20-6) has gone 8-5 inside the UFC since 2018. After notching an impressive five-fight winning streak over the span of two years, he's lost his last three fights with two coming by way of unanimous decision. He'll look to rebound in this one as the betting underdog in front of a hometown crowd. Simon stands 5-foot-6 with a 69-inch reach.

Javid Basharat (14-1) has gone 3-1-0-1 under the UFC banner since 2022. His last two results have been a ‘No Contest' ruling along with his first official loss in the UFC against Aiemann Zahabi. He'll look to get back on the winning track as the sizable betting favorite in this one. Basharat stands 5-foot-9 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Ricky Simon-Javid Basharat Odds

Ricky Simon: +210

Javid Basharat: -258

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

Why Ricky Simon Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Vinicius Oliveira – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Ricky Simon has taken a serious step back in his progression into the Bantamweight rankings and much of that has to do with his last two opponents being extremely aggressive strikers. Simon is aggressive in his own nature, but he does so by landing five or more takedowns per 15 minutes and controlling opponents with his wrestling. His striking has evolved since entering the UFC, but it's clear that he still struggles to find the range against experienced kickboxers. He'll have a tough test in facing Basharat, but the hope is that his home Washington crowd can give him a motivation boost and fight for the finish.

Ricky Simon will have to overcome his opponent's 85% takedown defense, but he's able to land 75% of his own while landing 5.2 per fight. From there, he'll have to been diligent with his defense on the ground as Basharat will be throwing up submission attempts in return. Simon's clearest path to victory will be to control the ground exchanges and land impactful ground-and-pound while having his opponent down. The last two decisions haven't gone his way, so he should be looking for a more definitive result in this one.

Why Javid Basharat Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Aiemann Zahabi – U DEC

Last 5: 3-1-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Javid Basharat was out-classed by Aiemann Zahabi during his last fight and given his opponent's lifelong Muay Thai experience, it was difficult for him to effectively close the distance and work his offense. He'll have the striking advantage along with an edge in height during this one, so he should have an easier time striking against a more wrestling-heavy opponent. Look for Javid Basharat to remain composed throughout this fight as he usually does, but don't be surprised if he's more aggressive once getting Simon on the back foot.

Basharat has the advantage of never being finished in his pro career and much of that is due to his activity on the ground when getting taken down. He's very dangerous off his back and earned his original shot in the UFC thanks to a guillotine choke, so expect a similar tactic as he'll likely be pressed against the fence by Simon during this one. Basharat's path to victory will include throwing his jab out front and discouraging his opponent from trying to grab a hold of him.

Final Ricky Simon-Javid Basharat Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters are extremely competitive and given their individual talents, we should see a classic matchup between a striker and grappler during this one. While Ricky Simon is much more active with his wrestling, he surely possesses the power to knock an opponent out and will be looking for the counter shots against Basharat.

Javid Basharat, on the other hand, is a much cleaner boxer and uses more of his kicking game through a full arsenal of striking techniques. As long as he's able to fight at a safe distance, he should be the one landing more shots and keeping his opponent from attempting takedowns. He's also the better submission artist and will have to get creative if Simon starts spamming takedown attempts.

All in all, Basharat is the more well-rounded fighter and has more ways to turn the tide in his favor. I think the submission threat from the ground will be apparent in this one as he does enough on the feet to get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Final Ricky Simon-Javid Basharat Prediction & Pick: Javid Basharat (-258); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-375)