The Houston Rockets will attempt to sweep the season series as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. It will be a Southwest Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Rockets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Rockets lead the head-to-head series 7–47. Amazingly, they have won all three games this season, including a 120-118 win over the Grizzles on January 13, 2025. The Rockets have won three games in a row against the Grizzlies. Yet, the Grizzlies are 3-2 in five games against the Rockets in Memphis.

Here are the Rockets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +150

Memphis Grizzlies: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT + truTV

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets just stunned the Celtics and are feeling themselves as they stay near the top of the Western Conference standings, sitting second in the West. Ultimately, they continue to hold firm and deliver great outings.

When the Rockets beat the Grizzlies on January 9, it started with a 45-point first-quarter explosion. Then, they led 68-63 at halftime. A good third quarter propelled them forward, and the Rockets held off a furious comeback to hold onto the win. Alperen Sengun led the charge with 32 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 12 for 20. Meanwhile, Jalen Green added 27 points while shooting 11 for 21. Fred VanVleet had 22 points while shooting 8 for 13. Also, Amen Thompson had 10 points.

The Rockets shot 42.7 percent in this game, including 38.2 percent from the triples. Also, they overcame poor free-throw shooting, hitting just 58.5 percent of their attempts at the charity stripe. The defense came into play as the Rockets held the Grizzlies to 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Rockets won the board battle 44-43, including 16 offensive rebounds. The Rockets had 13 steals, forcing 19 turnovers. Yet, they had just three blocked shots.

The Rockets have been able to beat the Grizzlies three times this season because they have managed to hit the gritty shots when they have needed them. When they last visited the FedEx Forum, they did just enough to eek one out 119-115. Their past two wins over the Grizzlies have been by a combined six points, showcasing the tight games these have been.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can shoot effectively and do better at the charity stripe. Then, they must continue to play tight defense and not let the Grizzlies get to the rim easily.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies fell apart against the New York Knicks, being unable to do anything against them. Unfortunately, it was a bad showing on offense and defense for the Grizzlies, as they could not stop the Knicks and did not put up many points, either. The Grizzlies must bounce back as they prepare to face a team that has had their number all season.

When the Grizzlies last faced the Rockets, they led 30-23 after the first quarter and 60-57 at halftime. Then, they even led 92-87 after the third quarter, and things looked to be going their way finally. Sadly, they could not hold on. While they still covered the spread, they lost by a brutal two points.

Ja Morant led the effort in that game with 29 points while shooting 11 for 24, including 4 for 11 from the triples. Likewise, Desmond Bane had 25 points while shooting 9 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 points while shooting 6 for 11. Meanwhile, Jaylen Wells finished with 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from the three-point line.

The Grizzlies shot well, hitting 53.6 percent of their attempts, including 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, they struggled at the charity stripe, hitting only 66.7 percent of their free-throw attempts (14 for 21), which allowed the Rockets to rally. The Grizzlies also lost the board battle 40-31, including 15 offensive rebounds to the Rockets. While they had 17 steals to force 22 turnovers, it was not enough to win. The Grizzlies also blocked just two shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can do better at the charity stripe and then win the board battle. Then, they must defend the rim and not allow Sengun or Green to get easy buckets.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 27-18-1 against the spread, while the Grizzlies are 31-16 against the spread. Moreover, the Rockets are 15-7-1 against the spread on the road, while the Grizzlies are 17-7 against the spread at home. The Rockets are 8-2 against the spread when facing the Southwest Division, while the Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread when facing their division.

The Rockets have done well this season against the Grizzlies. However, their last two wins have been close, and I can see the Grizzlies finally getting one over on them. The Grizzlies find a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -4 (-108)