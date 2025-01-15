Sure, the learning-as-they-go Memphis Grizzlies were disappointed after another loss (120-118) to the Houston Rockets. The locker room was also very upbeat knowing there is still time to figure things out. They were not wasting time though. Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Brandon Clarke were still gathered around Jaren Jackson Jr.'s locker an hour after the defeat discussing how Ime Udoka's Rockets navigated ball screens. Desmond Bane was yelling to hold the bus, having been drawn back into the impromptu debriefing study session.

Zach Edey was brushing off a black eye, pointing to a hockey past as a reason no one should worry about a barely noticeable shiner. Edey was more frustrated with fouling out after committing just one infraction in the first half. Before arriving at that scene, ClutchPoints asked Taylor Jenkins if there was anything specific the coaching staff pinpointed as an issue in the second half.

“They played more post iso and a lot more pick-and-roll,” Jenkins explained. “That changed where (Amen Thompson) was on the floor…We've got to improve. We get one more chance but that's the recipe. They want to turn you over and outrebound you. When you've got a guy that scores 42 it's tough and we lost by one possession.”

Jenkins was also asked about the Grizzlies putting Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. into pick-and-roll actions together more often to build chemistry. Drawing Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams out of the paint will have to be a priority in any future matchup after all.

“We will see what's in the cards. We definitely watched the film from the (January 9 loss to the Rockets). I think we had some success in those areas,” Jenkins stated. “Getting (Ja Morant) and (Jaren Jackson Jr.) in two-man actions is definitely something in our eyes but sometimes it's dictated by what the defense is showing you from a matchup standpoint.”

Morant and Jackson Jr. being spaced out is in many ways a better setup this season, per Jenkins.

“You see what Jaren is doing from a self-creation standpoint on the perimeter and the post. Different guys can come screen for Ja to create those advantages,” noted Jenkins. “It's definitely something where we want to build that chemistry more but sometimes it's also the other guys that factor in as well.”

Ja Morant did not want to hear excuses related to the different schemes being deployed.

“Nothing we haven't seen before,” Morant shrugged. “This was our third time playing them.”

As for some trash talk by Dillon Brooks getting the Grizzlies off track, well, that just sounded like more excuses.

“Bother us? If shit-talking bothers somebody,” began Morant. “you don't need to be out there.”

Jenkins knows what needs to be out there when the Grizzlies get another crack at grounding the Rockets on January 30.

“When you play the Rockets, obviously the physicality they play with, their point of attack defense, I think their team defense is a problem. It's one of the more elite defenses (in the NBA).”

The Grizzlies (25-15) are now two games behind the Rockets (26-12) for second place in the Western Conference. Styles make fights but so far Houston has knocked out Memphis at every turn. However, the Grizzlies sounded ready for another round immediately leading to the belief that avoiding the season sweep will be on everyone's mind on January 30.