ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets will head to the “World's Most Famous Arena” to battle the New York Knicks. It will be a battle at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Rockets-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 78-76. Furthermore, the Knicks are 8-2 over their past 10 games, including a five-game winning streak over them at Madison Square Garden. The Rockets defeated the Knicks 107-97 on November 4, 2024, at the Toyota Center.

Here are the Rockets-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Knicks Odds

Houston Rockets: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +180

New York Knicks: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, SCHN and MSG

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, coming into this game in a second-place tie with the Memphis Grizzlies. Amazingly, they are also ahead of the Denver Nuggets and have a clear path to a great playoff spot. The Rockets will attempt to sweep the Knicks and continue building toward a better place in the standings.

Alperen Sengun led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11 for 15. Ultimately, he is questionable to play as he is dealing with a calf injury. Fred VanVleet might want to replicate his effort from last time when he scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 11 from the floor. Likewise, Jalen Green is more than capable of taking over a game but must do better than last time, when he managed 15 points while shooting 5 for 15 from the field, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, while Amen Thompson had 12 points while shooting 5 for 8.

The Rockets shot 48.9 percent from the floor, including 24.2 percent from the triples. Additionally, they hit 83.3 percent of their chances from the charity stripe. The Rockets also held the Knicks to 38.6 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. Also, the Rockets won the board battle 50-39. Houston also blocked six shots and overcame 10 turnovers to win this game and keep the Knicks in line.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

OG Anunoby left the game with a non-contact injury, which could be a major loss for the Knicks, as he had 21 points in the last game against the Rockets while shooting 7 for 14 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from the three-point line. Before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks had won five games in a row. Now, they must attempt to bounce back and overcome another strong Western Conference team. That was not the case when they last played the Rockets, as they were unable to overcome their struggles.

Jalen Brunson has been on fire lately but crashed down to Earth with a thud against the Lakers, scoring 17 points while shooting 7 for 18, including missing both shots from the triples. Likewise, Brunson went only 3 for 7 from the charity stripe. Brunson scored 29 points in the last battle with the Rockets, shooting 9 for 24 from the field, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Also, he made all nine free-throw attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 19 rebounds while shooting 7 for 17. Meanwhile, Josh Hart had 12 points while shooting 4 for 9. The bench combined for just three points while shooting 1 for 10.

The Knicks shot poorly. Unfortunately, they just could not shoot well from anywhere on the court. The Knicks also shot 85.7 percent from the charity stripe. Moreover, they could not win the battle on the boards. The defense finished with six steals and blocked four shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can have a better shooting night and manufacture some points while building an early lead. Then, their defense must contain Sengun (if he plays) and Green.

Final Rockets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 28-19-1 against the spread, while the Knicks are 25-23-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Rockets are 16-7-1 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 14-11-1 against the spread at home. The Rockets are 11-8 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 9-8 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

The Rockets are keeping themselves near the top of the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Knicks are also near the top of the Eastern Conference. I think this battle will go down to the wire. For me, I think the Knicks have the advantage and always seem to find a way when playing the Rockets at the Garden. But I also believe this Rockets' team is miles different. Therefore, I expect the Rockets to cover the spread on the road.

Final Rockets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Rockets +5 (-108)