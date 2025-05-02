ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco Giants Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs. Robbie Ray

Antonio Senzatela (1-4) with a 5.22 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 29.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 13 strikeouts, .385 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 5.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 2.57 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 14.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts, .438 oBA

Robbie Ray (3-0) with a 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31.1 innings pitched, 19 walks, 33 strikeouts, .223 oBA

Last Start: vs. Texas Rangers: No Decision, 7.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 2.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 18.0 innings pitched, 9 walks, 14 strikeouts, .230 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +210

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 8 (+104)

Under: 8 (-128)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies have won their last two games. Usually that is not a big deal, but Colorado had just four wins heading into those matchups, and they are now up to six. Have they turned the corner? No, probably not. However, winnings two in a row is a very good sign. In the two wins, the Rockies have allowed just four total runs. Being able to pitch well is going to be how Colorado wins more games. If they can have another good day on the bump, the Rockies will win this one.

The Rockies are handing the ball to Antonio Senzatela. He is allowing a whole bunch of hits, but he has done a good job limiting the damage on the road. It is always going to be a little bit easier playing away from Coors field, so that is not a surprise. Oracle Park has been the hardest stadium to hit a home run in over the last three seasons, so Senzatela should be able to limit the damage some more in this game. If he can have a quality start, the Rockies will have a chance to win Friday night.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray has been excellent this year. He is feeling healthy, and the Giants are loving what he has brought to the table. The left-hander has three runs or less in five of his six starts this year. He has allowed two runs or less in four of his six starts. Additionally, he does a great job limiting hits. He does have a bit of a walk problem, but the Rockies are not a team that is very disciplined at the plate. If he continues to pitch the way he has, the Giants will win.

San Francisco has a chance to put some good wood on the ball. Senzatela, as mentioned, has allowed plenty of hits. In his two road starts, teams are batting over .400 off him. He is going to attack teams in the zone, but he does not strike anyone out, he does not get a lot of batters to chase, and he gets a low amount of whiffs. He will also allow opponents to make hard contact. If the Giants can take advantage of all that, they will be victorious Friday night.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

I do not expect the Rockies to win three in a row. I will take the Giants to cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-120)