ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies will continue their four-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park. Two National League West rivals collide as we continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick.

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner vs. Jordan Hicks

Ryan Feltner (0-2) with a 4.75 ERA

Last Start: Feltner was mediocre in his last outing, going just 4 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on 1o hits while striking out four and walking one in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Away Splits: Feltner has struggled on the road, going 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA over three starts away from Coors Field.

Jordan Hicks (1-3) with a 6.12 ERA

Last Start: Hicks went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers.

Home Splits: Hicks has struggled at Oracle, going 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA in three starts away from home.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +220

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: COLR

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are off to their worst start in years and might threaten a brand-new record for futility. Of course, that all depends on whether they keep slumping and cannot find a way to string together some wins.

The Rockies don't have any stars. However, some could become stars. Jordan Beck recently had a monster game and is batting .267 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs. Likewise, Brenton Doyle is hitting .253 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 10 runs. Hunter Goodman is batting .267 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 16 runs. However, longtime Rockie Ryan McMahon has struggled, hitting just .152 with three home runs, five RBIs, and nine runs.

Feltner has never beaten the Giants, going 0-3 with a 4.34 ERA over five career starts against them. Thus, the pressure is on to change that history and get that elusive W. When Feltner exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that has pleasantly surprised, ranking 11th in team ERA. If they can get him the lead, Zach Agnos will close things out.

The Rockies will cover the spread if their bats can give them the early lead, applying the pressure on Hicks early. Then, they need Feltner to bounce back and pitch well.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are winning games with unique methods. Stunningly, they have rocketed to the top of the standings, thanks to a great start. San Francisco hopes to keep things going against the Rockies, and have the hitters to make it happen.

Heliot Ramos had an unconventional home run earlier this week. Notably, he has been one of the better hitters in this lineup, batting .248 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 23 runs. Matt Chapman has been solid, batting .200 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 14 runs. Wilmer Flores has been improving significantly, hitting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs, and 14 runs.

Hicks has been hot and cold against the Rockies, going 3-1 with a 4.58 ERA through 10 appearances. He hopes to beat them again and must avoid making the mistakes that haunted him in his last start. When Hicks exits, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the second-best in baseball. Camilo Doval is the closer and the guy who can shut this game down if the Giants can get him the lead.

The Giants will cover the spread if Ramos, Chapman, and Flores can all produce at the plate, with each getting a hit and driving runners home. Then, they need Hicks to lay the groundwork and make good decisions on the mound while avoiding that long inning.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Rockies came into the weekend with a 12-19 mark against the spread, while the Giants were 14-18. Additionally, the Rockies were 5-11 against the spread on the road, while the Giants were 4-10 against the spread at home.

The Rockies have been terrible to start the season, coming in at the bottom of the NL West. Conversely, the Giants have quietly had a good season and are competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title. I think both pitchers have issues. However, I think the Rockies have issues that outweigh that enormously. Plus, the Giants have the better hitters. I will give the nod to the Giants to cover the spread at home, with their top hitters battering the baseball against the worst team in the majors.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-120)