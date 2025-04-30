Last season, we saw the Chicago White Sox have the worst campaign in league history after finishing 2024 wth a 41-121 record. It's the most losses a team in MLB has ever suffered in a single season. Fast forward to now, and it appears the Colorado Rockies are challenging Chicago for that record. That's at least what ESPN's Jeff Passan believes in his latest comments about Colorado.

In his recent article offering his early takeaways on the season, Passan torched the Rockies for how bad they've been so far. Not only is the club losing games at an alarming rate, but the offense is striking out more than any other team in MLB (28.1%), and the starting pitching rotation owns a 6.73 ERA together, which is the worst in the league.

“Where to begin? The Rockies are 4-25. They're in the midst of their third six-plus-game losing streak. They have not won back-to-back games. They are dreadful on the road (1-14). They are abysmal at night (1-13). They cannot touch left-handed starters (0-9). They are striking out in 28.1% of their plate appearances, which would be a big league record. Their starters' ERA is 6.73, which would be the worst mark in MLB history. They are 15½ games behind the [Los Angeles] Dodgers after one month.”

The famed MLB insider goes on to explain how 120 losses in a single season was a record held for 60 years. It was broken by the White Sox last season after the team lost 121 games. However, Passan sends a warning to the Rockies and explains how the club could break the most losses in a single season record.

“Considering the Rockies still have to play 46 games against the Dodgers, [San Francisco] Giants, [San Diego] Padres, and [Arizona] Diamondbacks, Colorado's road is far more treacherous than the White Sox's through the AL Central. So watch out, White Sox. Your reign of futility might be only as a one-year placeholder for the burgeoning champions of misery.”

The Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to end the three-game series. If Colorado loses this contest, it will be the sixth consecutive time the team has been swept in a series. It would also be the 18th consecutive loss in a row.